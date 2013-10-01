Celebrity Stylist Rachel Wirkus Shares Genius Styling Tips and What To Buy For Fall



Fall is fashion’s biggest season. It’s when designers unveil their latest It-bags and It-coats, and the range of new pieces to add to one’s closet seems limitless, from textured knits to printed dresses and trim jackets. But how to put it all together into outfits that don’t feel repetitive and at the same time take advantage of the difficult-to-master layering trend?

We teamed up with celebrity stylist Rachel Wirkus, who’s worked with exceedingly stylish ladies like Liv Tyler, Karlie Kloss, and Lily Aldridge, to put together 31 diverse outfits using a set number of brilliant fall pieces.

We all know it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole new wardrobe every season, so the key is finding interesting ways to mix and match what you already have, while selecting key new pieces to buy that can work double (or preferably triple) duty with what’s in your closet right now. In many ways, Wirkus is already an expert in closets—she also has her own closet organization business, which counts celebrity fans like Kate Bosworth!

See the resulting month’s worth of fantastic outfits, and read on to get her tips on how you can work magic with your own clothes, as well as what pieces you should actually invest in for the season!

StyleCaster: How did you first get into styling? What would you say was your most amazing moment in terms of your styling career?

Rachel Wirkus: I started assisting six years ago in Los Angeles. I moved to New York two years ago where I started styling on my own. But I feel like I’ve been styling my whole life. From dressing up my little sisters to organizing my great-grandmother’s closets when I was a young girl. I had a revelatory moment when I realized that fashion isn’t just about alternating garments, but a daily medium of self-expression and creativity, linked with a person’s psychology and self-empowerment. The confidence of a person who dresses the way they feel radiates and creates a halo of positive energy that spills over in all facets of their life.

Any stylist secrets you can share from on-set and on the red carpet?

Top styling secret weapons are top stick—the best one is the actual top stick that men use to secure their toupee’s. The best foot pads are just the generic brand ones that you can cut down to size for less than $2.00. Individually-packed wet wipes are easy to keep in a clutch for unplanned spills. If the shoe is brand new and you don’t have a grip pad to stick on the bottom, take a scissor and make little slashes in the bottom. This will allow for easy traction.

When you’re putting an outfit together, where to you start? What comes first, and what’s last?

I don’t really have a systematic approach to putting an outfit together. Sometimes you start with a killer pair of shoes that you fall in love with and then pick the clothing. Sometimes it’s the dress and then you match shoes and accessories with it. It’s different every time!

What was one (or two, or three) of your favorite pieces from this project, and why?

My favorite pieces from this project were the Wilfred floral print silk dress, the H&M white collared tunic shirt and the Isabel Marant oxblood long sleeve lace dress. All three of these items you could wear multiple ways. Either layering on top or under other pieces or own their own. They are great statement pieces for fall no matter where you live.

Any piece that surprised you in terms of its versatility?

The Bar III striped dress was one item that turned out to be very universal. It was our staple stripe T-shirt and dress—all in one!

What makes fall such an amazing season for fashion?

Fall is my favorite season, the weather is amazing and the fashion is even better. The colors and the textures are full and rich. In fall you get to wear more clothing so it allows people to show off more of their personal style. Layering is key in fall!

This season, what do you think are the key elements that every girl should have in her wardrobe?

A good leather pant, a graphic sweatshirt like the KENZO eye version we used in this project, a classic white button-up shirt, a printed ankle trouser, a floral silky dress/slip or long skirt, a longer length blazer, lace-up flat boots (a modern Doc Martin), and a textured oversize coat.

What are your tips for any of our readers who might be aspiring stylists?

To those aspiring stylist’s out there always remember to be true to your personal style. If you truly believe this is your calling don’t be afraid of the competition. Talent and hard work always prevails!