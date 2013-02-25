Celebrity Stylist Jen Rade Picks Her Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the Oscars

You may have heard of Jen Rade—the in-demand celebrity stylist who regularly dresses a slew of A-listers. Rade was responsible for Angelina Jolie‘s epic leg moment at the 2012 Oscars, she’s styled Pink and Katharine McPhee, and she’s also the resident style expert for T.J. Maxx. Since everyone can’t stop buzzing about the red carpet yesterday at the Academy Awards, we asked a pro to provide her picks for best dressed—and, of course, worst. Below, Rade shares her thoughts, and offers a few tips on how to recreate some the stunning red carpet looks for less.

Jen’s favorite looks of the night:

Jessica Chastain in Armani Prive. “The dress was the perfect tone for her skin and her lip color was great. Everything about her look was classic Hollywood glamour.”

Halle Berry in Atelier Versace. “This was a super-sexy dress yet it had sleeves, which is hard to do. I love the lines and the way it shapes her already insane body—a perfect homage to Bond Girls. It’s like armor [yet] super-hot at the same time.”

Stacy Keibler in Naeem Khan. “The gorgeous beading and details were amazing!”

Zoe Saldana in Alexis Mabille. “This was the perfect combination of fashion and artistry.”

Charlize Theron in Dior. “I mean, perfect simplicity! The epitome of “less is more.” Her hair with that white structured dress was absolutely gorgeous!”

Naomi Watts in Armani Prive. “I love the cut-out shape—it was so perfectly placed.”

Looks that were lacking, according to Jen:

Helen Hunt in H&M. “If you want to go green, I always say go with vintage. I would’ve loved to see something more, especially as a nominee.”

Anne Hathaway in Prada. “The fit was a bit off on this dress.”

Helena Bonham Carter in Vivienne Westwood. “You married Tim Burton, you don’t live in his movies!”

Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta. “The dress was too much … just not for me.”

Rade’s easy tip to recreate some of your favorite Oscar looks on a budget:

Every great look from the Oscars is about great shape or gorgeous embellishment, both separately and together, so I’d look for pieces that have these features. It could be a simple fitted white blouse for work, then adding a killer statement necklace at night. Embellishments doesn’t have to be attached to the garment—experiment with jewelry! My favorite place to find designer fashion for less and jewelry is T.J. Maxx. The stores provide you with more possibilities to express your personal style. So whether it’s for a red carpet, or the carpet in your living room, you can get all the pieces you need to show off your individuality at a great price.