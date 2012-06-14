Celebrity Stylists’ Picks: Father’s Day Gift Guide

In case you forgot, Father’s Day is this Sunday. If you’re anything like us and have a habit of procrastinating, don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. We teamed up with sister stylist duo Wendi & Nicole to highlight some of their top picks for what to gift dear ol’ dad.
Considering that these ladies dress some of our favorite A-listers (ahem, Scarlett Johansson, Sheryl Crow and the Gossip Girl crew), we’re pretty sure that they’ve got their fingers on the pulse of the newest and coolest gifts for dad this year — whether he’s racing around in his newest car or relaxing in an easy chair with a good book.
Check out what these experts have to say on their top gift picks and, of course, where to grab them last-minute.
The partners of SCDP would have had to wait at least 50 years to be fortunate enough to drink during business hours out of these elegant, minimalist glasses.
Whiskey glass, $29.99 at Riedel
A slim-fit summer blazer that works from the board room to the ball game. Chances are you'll see him in it from now through Labor Day.
Premium Linen Slim Fit Jacket, $79.90, Uniqlo
Keep dad's phone battery off life support with this case from Mophie that carries an entire charge in it.
Mophie Juice Pack Plus, $99.95, at Mophie
These handsome frames work no natter what your Dad's style or what type of memories he's framing.
Artisan Leather Frames, $79-$99, Restoration Hardware
Dad needs to carry all these gadgets around somehow, right? Here's a classic, durable-but-updated option.
Waxed Linen Saddle Messenger, $350, at Jack Spade
The only thing worse than those ice cubes from the freezer is stepping out of a shower and trying to wrap something that's better suited to drying off the dishes. These oversized bath towels are the right size for every Dad.
Greenwich Towel, $29.99, at Ralph Lauren
Breaking in selvedge denim isn't for the faint of heart, but those willing to invest the time get paid back in full with an unequivocally perfect molded fit. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right?
Stronghold jeans, $198, the Stronghold
Because everyone deserves cashmere socks, but no one would ever buy them for themselves. Make Dad's toes feel like a Rothschild's with a pair like this.
Diamond baby cashmere socks, $180, at Loro Piana
Clearly, we're looking to give our perfect Dad the perfect drink, now that he's got the perfect glasses. Don't ruin it by overlooking the ice and forcing him to drink that aged scotch with the oddly shaped tap water 'cubes' that come out of the freezer.
Tovolo King Cube Ice Trays, $7.13, at Amazon
A sleek and handsome way to store one of Dad's favorite indulgences.
The Elegant Glass Top Cigar Humidor, $36.99, at Cheap Humidors