Celebrity Stylists’ Picks: Father’s Day Gift Guide

In case you forgot, Father’s Day is this Sunday. If you’re anything like us and have a habit of procrastinating, don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. We teamed up with sister stylist duo Wendi & Nicole to highlight some of their top picks for what to gift dear ol’ dad.

Considering that these ladies dress some of our favorite A-listers (ahem, Scarlett Johansson, Sheryl Crow and the Gossip Girl crew), we’re pretty sure that they’ve got their fingers on the pulse of the newest and coolest gifts for dad this year — whether he’s racing around in his newest car or relaxing in an easy chair with a good book.

Check out what these experts have to say on their top gift picks and, of course, where to grab them last-minute.