10 Celebrities Who Started Their Careers as Strippers and Exotic Dancers

Everyone has a past, and though it’s hard to imagine a time when celebrities like Brad Pitt and Catherine Zeta-Jones weren’t big A-list stars, even they had a time when no one knew their names and they had to do offbeat occupations to scrape by. One of those jobs happened to be stripping and exotic dancing—a common gig many celebrities did in their early years to make ends meet before they struck it big in Hollywood.

And while they might be well-known now on the radio or on movie screens, there was a time when these stars were more familiar with the stage, where they would pole dance, strip down, and perform for crowds every night to make rent. It’s an admirable occupation that only the toughest can handle, which is likely how these stars were able to build a tough skin and develop the headstrong determination to make it in the entertainment business. From Cardi B to Chris Pratt, here are 10 celebrities you might not know were strippers or exotic dancers.