StyleCaster
Share

17 Celebrities With Killer Street Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Celebrities With Killer Street Style

by
44 Shares
17 Celebrities With Killer Street Style
61 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrity street style is a lucrative business for fashion brands, and a source of inspiration for millions of fans and followers. While red-carpet looks tend to be planned and polished to the nth degree, off-duty outfits (even those clearly crafted with the help of a stylist) are what we look to for something a little closer to reality.

MORE: How to Wear Ankle Boots with Jeans: Our Top 5 Tips for Nailing This Pairing

Of course, certain celebs do it especially well, whether leaving LAX in a classic turtleneck and trench (looking at you, Miranda Kerr) or heading out on a shopping trip in a supersized Raf Simons puffer (Rihanna, of course). In the gallery, see some of our favorite recent outfits from 17 ultra-stylish stars, including Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Solange.

MORE: The 50 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

0 Thoughts?
1 of 61
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, August 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, August 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, March 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, March 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rihanna, August 2016
Rihanna, August 2016
Photo: Wenn
Rihanna, July 2016
Rihanna, July 2016
Photo: Wenn
Instagram/@badgalriri
Instagram/@badgalriri
Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
Rihanna, 2016
Rihanna, 2016
Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
Rihanna, 2016
Rihanna, 2016
Photo: instagram / @badgalriri
Rihanna, November 2013
Rihanna, November 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Alexa Chung, February 2016
Alexa Chung, February 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Alexa Chung, September 2016
Alexa Chung, September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Beyonce, February 2016
Beyonce, February 2016
Photo: Wenn
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Kendall Jenner, April 2016
Kendall Jenner, April 2016
Photo: Wenn
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid, June 2016
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid, June 2016
Photo: Wenn
Kendall Jenner, May 2016
Kendall Jenner, May 2016
Photo: Wenn
Kendall Jenner, November 2016
Kendall Jenner, November 2016
Photo: Wenn
Kendall Jenner, October 2016
Kendall Jenner, October 2016
Photo: Wenn
Solange Knowles, 2016
Solange Knowles, 2016
Photo: instagram
Solange Knowles, February 2016
Solange Knowles, February 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Solange Knowles, February 2016
Solange Knowles, February 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Solange Knowles, September 2015
Solange Knowles, September 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Solange Knowles, March 2015
Solange Knowles, March 2015
Photo: Wenn
Bella Hadid, September 2016
Bella Hadid, September 2016
Photo: Wenn
Bella Hadid, October 2016
Bella Hadid, October 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid, September 2016
Bella Hadid, September 2016
Photo: Wenn
Elle Fanning, July 2015
Elle Fanning, July 2015
Photo: Wenn
Elle Fanning, June 2016
Elle Fanning, June 2016
Photo: Wenn
Elle Fanning, September 2015
Elle Fanning, September 2015
Photo: Wenn
Amal Clooney, February 2016
Amal Clooney, February 2016
Photo: Wenn
Amal Clooney, May 2016
Amal Clooney, May 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Amal Clooney, October 2015
Amal Clooney, October 2015
Photo: Wenn
Amal Clooney, October 2016
Amal Clooney, October 2016
Photo: Wenn
Gigi Hadid, September 2016
Gigi Hadid, September 2016
Photo: Wenn
Gigi Hadid, December 2015
Gigi Hadid, December 2015
Photo: Wenn
Gigi Hadid, 2016
Gigi Hadid, 2016
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Gigi Hadid, 2016
Gigi Hadid, 2016
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Dakota Fanning, January 2015
Dakota Fanning, January 2015
Photo: Wenn
Dakota Fanning, June 2016
Dakota Fanning, June 2016
Photo: Wenn
Jamie Chung, January 2016
Jamie Chung, January 2016
Photo: Wenn
Jamie Chung, September 2016
Jamie Chung, September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth, April 2015
Kate Bosworth, April 2015
Photo: Wenn
Kate Bosworth, February 2016
Kate Bosworth, February 2016
Photo: Wenn
Kate Bosworth, May 2015
Kate Bosworth, May 2015
Photo: Wenn
Miranda Kerr, April 2016
Miranda Kerr, April 2016
Photo: Wenn
Miranda Kerr, March 2012
Miranda Kerr, March 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr, May 2016
Miranda Kerr, May 2016
Photo: Wenn
Miranda Kerr, October 2015
Miranda Kerr, October 2015
Photo: Wenn
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Olivia Palermo, September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez, August 2016
Selena Gomez, August 2016
Photo: Wenn
Selena Gomez, 2016
Selena Gomez, 2016
Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Selena Gomez, March 2016
Selena Gomez, March 2016
Photo: Wenn
Taylor Swift, August 2016
Taylor Swift, August 2016
Photo: Wenn
Taylor Swift, February 2016
Taylor Swift, February 2016
Photo: Wenn
Taylor Swift, January 2016
Taylor Swift, January 2016
Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Every Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costume This Year

Every Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costume This Year
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, August 2016
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, June 2016
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, March 2016
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, September 2016
  • Rihanna, August 2016
  • Rihanna, July 2016
  • Instagram/@badgalriri
  • Rihanna, 2016
  • Rihanna, 2016
  • Rihanna, November 2013
  • Alexa Chung, February 2016
  • Alexa Chung, September 2016
  • Beyonce, February 2016
  • Beyoncé
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendall Jenner, April 2016
  • Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid, June 2016
  • Kendall Jenner, May 2016
  • Kendall Jenner, November 2016
  • Kendall Jenner, October 2016
  • Solange Knowles, 2016
  • Solange Knowles, February 2016
  • Solange Knowles, February 2016
  • Solange Knowles, September 2015
  • Solange Knowles, March 2015
  • Bella Hadid, September 2016
  • Bella Hadid, October 2016
  • Bella Hadid, September 2016
  • Elle Fanning, July 2015
  • Elle Fanning, June 2016
  • Elle Fanning, September 2015
  • Amal Clooney, February 2016
  • Amal Clooney, May 2016
  • Amal Clooney, October 2015
  • Amal Clooney, October 2016
  • Gigi Hadid, September 2016
  • Gigi Hadid, December 2015
  • Gigi Hadid, 2016
  • Gigi Hadid, 2016
  • Dakota Fanning, January 2015
  • Dakota Fanning, June 2016
  • Jamie Chung, January 2016
  • Jamie Chung, September 2016
  • Kate Bosworth, April 2015
  • Kate Bosworth, February 2016
  • Kate Bosworth, May 2015
  • Miranda Kerr, April 2016
  • Miranda Kerr, March 2012
  • Miranda Kerr, May 2016
  • Miranda Kerr, October 2015
  • Olivia Palermo, September 2016
  • Olivia Palermo, September 2016
  • Olivia Palermo, September 2016
  • Selena Gomez, August 2016
  • Selena Gomez, 2016
  • Selena Gomez, March 2016
  • Taylor Swift, August 2016
  • Taylor Swift, February 2016
  • Taylor Swift, January 2016
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share