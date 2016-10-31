17 Celebrities With Killer Street Style

Celebrity street style is a lucrative business for fashion brands, and a source of inspiration for millions of fans and followers. While red-carpet looks tend to be planned and polished to the nth degree, off-duty outfits (even those clearly crafted with the help of a stylist) are what we look to for something a little closer to reality.

Of course, certain celebs do it especially well, whether leaving LAX in a classic turtleneck and trench (looking at you, Miranda Kerr) or heading out on a shopping trip in a supersized Raf Simons puffer (Rihanna, of course). In the gallery, see some of our favorite recent outfits from 17 ultra-stylish stars, including Gigi Hadid, Alexa Chung, and Solange.