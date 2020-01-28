The Celebrity Street Style at Sundance 2020 Is All the Winter Outfit Inspo You Could Want

Scroll To See More Images

Although we all may be wishing for the sun to come and warm our weary bones, it doesn’t look like the weather is going to be heating up any time soon. So, if you’ve been itching for some winter outfit inspiration, look no further than the Sundance 2020 celebrity street style. This year’s Sundance Film Festival isn’t over yet, but there have already been so many incredible looks from those attending—especially the stars. There’s nothing quite like a film festival to gather all your favorite celebrities together in one place. And while the Sundance red carpet looks have been gorgeous, I like to put my focus on the street style. After all, most of us rarely have a reason to wear a long gown, but street style is made for (pretty much) the everyday.

From Camila Mendes (Veronica on Riverdale) to Rachel Brosnahan (Midge Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), all your favorite film and television stars came out to support the films premiering at Sundance for 2020. Luckily for all of us, they brought with them a boat-load of winter style inspiration. The biggest trends? Oversized blazers and plaid pants. If you take one thing with you after perusing these street style looks, let it be that you can’t go wrong with a pair of plaid pants or an oversized blazer.

Below, you’ll find all the best celebrity street style looks from Sundance to aid you in your winter dressing quandaries. Let these stars guide you in your journey to the perfect winter ensemble—or just save them to your Pinterest for later use. Sundance may be all about the films, but we can’t ignore all the stunning fashion.

Camila Mendes wearing Sandro, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Diane Guerrero, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Rachel Brosnahan, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Kelly Rowland, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Carey Mulligan, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Zazie Beetz, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Alison Brie, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Anne Hathaway, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Debby Ryan, Sundance Film Festival 2020