Celebrity Spawn Zoë Kravitz Designs Capsule Collection For Swarovski

Another day, another celebrity capsule collection. This time, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet‘s 23-year-old New York scenester daughter (and Penn Badgley‘s girlfriend) Zoë Kravitz has teamed up with Swarovski Crystallized (a division of Swarovski) to design a line of bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings that are mainly comprised of turquoise and tanzanite, which happen to be her birthstones.

The nine-piece collection ranges from $90 to $194, and will be available at Swarovski Crystallized stores in New York, London, and Austria.

Although she primarily entered the public eye through small acting roles, this isn’t Kravitz’s first foray into fashion: She’s appeared in magazines like Jalouse and Elle, she was the face of Vera Wang‘s Princess fragrance in 2009, and she appeared in a campaign for It-girl favorite label Alexander Wang—who also happens to be a close friend of hers.

Frankly, it was only a matter of time before the girl-about-town broke into the design world, and while her pieces do seem relatively true to her downtown-meets-boho style, her choice to partner with relatively edge-free brand Swarovski Crystallized does seem a bit odd.

Take a look at Kravitz modeling some of her work above, and let us know if you think you’d wear them—or if the turquoise jewelry trend can finally be buried.

Photo Courtesy of WWD