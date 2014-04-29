13 Starlets Who Prove Side-Butt is Totally the New Sideboob

We’re not huge fans of the “blank is the new blank” mentality around here, at least as it pertains to fashion. We much prefer “wear what you want if you like it.” However, we’ve started notice a trend that’s sweeping red carpets so forcefully that we’re seriously rethinking our snowclone stance: For better or for worse, it seems side-butt is the new sideboob.

What is side-butt, you ask? Dresses worn by Hollywood starlets that give onlookers a generous view of the wearer’s derriere thanks to some well-placed sheer panels, strategic cutouts, or other forms of sartorial trickery.

Here, we’ve rounded up 13 starlets who’ve worn side-butt dresses with a vengeance, proving that the once-loved celebrity sideboob (and underboob!) is so yesterday on the way out, and flashing well-toned backsides are totally in.