13 Starlets Who Prove Side-Butt is Totally the New Sideboob

We’re not huge fans of the “blank is the new blank” mentality around here, at least as it pertains to fashion. We much prefer “wear what you want if you like it.” However, we’ve started notice a trend that’s sweeping red carpets so forcefully that we’re seriously rethinking our snowclone stance: For better or for worse, it seems side-butt is the new sideboob.
What is side-butt, you ask? Dresses worn by Hollywood starlets that give onlookers a generous view of the wearer’s derriere thanks to some well-placed sheer panels, strategic cutouts, or other forms of sartorial trickery.
Here, we’ve rounded up 13 starlets who’ve worn side-butt dresses with a vengeance, proving that the once-loved celebrity sideboob (and underboob!) is so yesterday on the way out, and flashing well-toned backsides are totally in.
Rumer Willis in Franziska Fox (see the dress from more angles here.)
British eccentric Lady Victoria Hervey at a Golden Globes party in 2014.
Karlie Kloss may be rocking the underboob, but her hot model pal works the side-butt.
Gwyneth Paltrow in Antonio Berardi at the 'Iron Man 3' premiere in 2013.
If anyone can pull off side-butt at the swanky Met Gala, it's supermodel Anja Rubik.
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: Actress Kate Winslet attends the 'Mildred Pierce' premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on March 21, 2011 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez in Kaufman Franco in 2013.
Heidi Klum at the Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2013.
Joanna Krupa flaunts it all at a 2014 pre-Grammy event.
Even Kesha got in on the side-butt action at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Jessie J at the BRIT Awards 2014 in London.
Okay fine, this one is kind of cheating. Paris' dress is more of a side-butt illusion, as the lining is nude.
