Celebrity Siblings You Never Knew Existed

For every Solange Knowles and Elizabeth Olsen, there are lesser known celebrity siblings that we think you should to know about. Why? As anyone with a brother or sister can tell you, siblings play a huge role in shaping our lives, and many of today’s stars probably wouldn’t be where they are if it hadn’t been for their family members.
Take Blake Lively for instance, her older brother, producer Eric Kopeloff was the one who urged a 15 year-old Blake to audition for parts, and later suggested she delay college to pursue acting. Meanwhile, Penelope Cruz and younger sister Monica continue to make their sartorial mark by inking a five year partnership with Agent Provocateur to design a diffusion line for the luxury British lingerie company.
And most recently, it was revealed that supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a verrrrry handsome 24-year-old brother, Toby, who also happens to be a model.
Click through to see a selection of not-famous celebrity siblings you never knew about!
Who knew supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had a hot 24-year-old brother named Toby, who also happens to be a model? It was recently revealed that Toby is the new (hot) face of British clothing brand Jacamo.
Did you know Kate Moss had a sister? Actually, it’s a half-sister named Charlotte, and it’s clear that the Moss gene pool didn’t leave her hanging. The gorgeous 16-year-old—who goes by the name Lottie—has signed with Storm Model Management, the agency that famously discovered Kate when she was 14.
Nowadays you can't turn a corner without seeing Miley Cyrus' name, but you might not know the star has sisters Brandi (left) and Noah (right), as well as brothers Trace (center) and Braison (not pictured)
Rihanna and her 15-year-old brother Rajad Fenty were spotted arm-in-arm shopping in New York City in 2013. While we don't know too much about Rajad, we know from his Twitter account that he goes by RJ, and he loves his sister Robyn. How sweet.
Photo:
GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/GG/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Pictured here with their father Fred, 34 year-old Adam Levine and his younger brother Michael are very close. Michael is often tweeting photos from the set of the 'Voice,' while The Maroon Five frontman brings his little bro along to many events. In fact, back in 2011, Adam graced the cover of Out magazine and talked candidly about supporting his gay brother, and not being fazed by rumors about his own sexuality.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Westfield
Robert Pattinson isn't the only one in the family that's genetically blessed, the 'Twilight' heartthrob has two gorgeous sisters: 25-year-old Lizzy and 27-year-old Victoria. Lizzy is a member of the punk band Aurora, while Victoria works in advertising.
Chiseled features run in the Watson family, where it comes as no surprise that Emma's 21-year-old younger brother Alex, is a model who has appeared in Burberry campaigns.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Apart from briefly appearing in a couple episodes of 'Laguna Beach', Lauren Conrad's younger sister, 25-year-old Breanna has been mostly off the radar. The siblings also have an 18-year-old brother Brandon.
As the youngest of five children, Blake Lively was born into a show business family (her older sister Robyn starred in the 1989 cult classic "Teen Witch"), but her it was her older brother Eric who encouraged her to audition for roles when she was 15 and to pursue an acting career versus going to college. An actor himself, Eric's appeared in "The Butterfly Effect 2" and "The L Word."
Photo:
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Doug Pitt not only shares his older brother Brad's face, but the 47-year-old is also a big time philanthropist who's been honored by Bill Clinton and acts as a Goodwill Ambassador For The United Republic of Tanzania. When he's not saving the world, Doug runs his own business called ServiceWorld Computer Center and spends time with his wife and their three teenage children.
Penelope Cruz, 40, and her lookalike sister Monica, 39, are a fierce fashion pair if we've ever seen one. The two have posed for and designed a line for Mango, they're working on a handbag for Loewe, and in 2013 they announced a five-year partnership between the siblings and the high-end British lingerie label Agent Provocateur.
AnnaLynne McCord (center) and her stunning sisters Rachel and Angel are an inseparable trio, so much so that when 26-year-old AnnaLyne was on the CW's '90210' reboot, she fought to get her sisters written into the script in order to spend more time with her BFFs. It didn't happen, but it was a super-sisterly gesture!
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images