Celebrity Siblings You Never Knew Existed

For every Solange Knowles and Elizabeth Olsen, there are lesser known celebrity siblings that we think you should to know about. Why? As anyone with a brother or sister can tell you, siblings play a huge role in shaping our lives, and many of today’s stars probably wouldn’t be where they are if it hadn’t been for their family members.

Take Blake Lively for instance, her older brother, producer Eric Kopeloff was the one who urged a 15 year-old Blake to audition for parts, and later suggested she delay college to pursue acting. Meanwhile, Penelope Cruz and younger sister Monica continue to make their sartorial mark by inking a five year partnership with Agent Provocateur to design a diffusion line for the luxury British lingerie company.

And most recently, it was revealed that supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a verrrrry handsome 24-year-old brother, Toby, who also happens to be a model.

