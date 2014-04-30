StyleCaster
Inside the Jaw-Dropping Shoe Closets of 10 Top Celebrities

Leah Bourne
by
Stars, they aren’t just like us. The most concrete evidence? Their shoe closets. While most of us resort to stuffing our stilettos wherever we can find room (at the bottom of the closet, under our bed, even in nooks in the kitchen), celebrities have turned shoe closets into a true art form.

Case in point: Mariah Carey, whose closet rose to prominence on a 2002 episode of “MTV Cribs.” Holding over 1,000 pairs of shoes all on display, the space is larger—square footage-wise—than most New York City apartments.

And Carey isn’t alone in having one serious shoe closet. From Christina Aguilera‘s pink palace to Kourtney Kardashian‘s color coded shoed mecca, take a peek at where celebs are storing their prized Loubs and Blahniks.

Mariah Carey

Probably the most famous of celebrity shoe closets, immortalized on epiosde of MTV Cribs, which aired way back in 2002, Mariah Carey's closet in her New York City townhouse stores over 1,000 pairs of shoes, though she attests to still having lots of pairs in storage. 

Photo Via In Style

Kaley Cuoco

Kelly Cuoco may not play a fashion plate on her hit show "The Big Bang Theory" but a peek inside her closet, and you can tell she is one serious shoe collector. 

Photo Via The Coveteur

Eva Longoria 

Actress Eva Longorioa chose to create a wood paneled closet, mimicking a library, to store her prized shoe collection. 

Photo Via In Style

Miranda Kerr

Take a peek inside Miranda Kerr's shoe and handbag closet, and it's no wonder the model is revered for her always on-point street style. 

Photo Via The Coveteur 

Christina Aguilera

Pink, girly, and utterly over-the-top, Christina Aguilera's shoe closet is bigger than some people's homes. 

Photo Via In Style

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has often said she is a huge fan of black and white. The evidence is right there inside her shoe closet. 

Photo Via The Coveteur

Jessica Alba

Unpretenious, and stuffed to the brim, Jessica Alba's shoe closet feels like a cool undiscovered botique you just happened into. 

Photo Via In Style

Nicky Hilton

Who needs shelves and shelves of books, when you can have shelves and shelves stacked with designer shoes, like Nicky Hitlon.

Photo Via The Coveteur

Photo: Jake Rosenberg

Tamara Mellon 

No surprise that Tamara Mellon, co-founder of Jimmy Choo, and now founder of her namesake women's brand, has one of the best (not to mention biggest) shoe closets in the world. 

Photo Via Harper's Bazaar

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Power couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi share a shoe closet complete with a mix of stilettos and sneakers. 

Photo Via Architectural Digest

