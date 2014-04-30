Inside the Jaw-Dropping Shoe Closets of 10 Top Celebrities

Stars, they aren’t just like us. The most concrete evidence? Their shoe closets. While most of us resort to stuffing our stilettos wherever we can find room (at the bottom of the closet, under our bed, even in nooks in the kitchen), celebrities have turned shoe closets into a true art form.

Case in point: Mariah Carey, whose closet rose to prominence on a 2002 episode of “MTV Cribs.” Holding over 1,000 pairs of shoes all on display, the space is larger—square footage-wise—than most New York City apartments.

And Carey isn’t alone in having one serious shoe closet. From Christina Aguilera‘s pink palace to Kourtney Kardashian‘s color coded shoed mecca, take a peek at where celebs are storing their prized Loubs and Blahniks.