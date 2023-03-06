Florence Pugh Officially Wore The Best Version Of The Sheer Trend Yet

Scroll To See More Images

These days, getting dressed up means getting dressed down—and I’m not referring to your old WFH sweatsuit uniform. The (literal) coolest going-out look for venues ranging from a club to the red carpet or a fashion show is wearing almost nothing at all (or at least making it appear that way). As of lately, celebrities and sheer outfits go hand-in-hand. From Florence Pugh to Rihanna, almost every big name in Hollywood, music, and modeling has given this trend their stamp of approval—and taken the opportunity to free the nipple or show a little leg.

Sheer outfits were one of the biggest trends for 2022 and it’s no surprise that it’s going to continue well into 2023. From an analytical perspective, celebrities know they’re bound to make headlines when they show up to a major event in something completely sheer. In addition to the publicity element, the sheer trend is also incredibly versatile. A sheer mesh tank top has a completely different impact than a strategically bedazzled sheer formal gown. Because of the sheer number of sheer options (I’ll leave the puns here), this macro trend can be reimagined to fit various micro trends as they evolve. A long wide skirt? Make it sheer. A colorful slip dress? That can be sheer too.

Florence Pugh is a great example of a celebrity who has embraced the sheer trend and worn it in multiple ways. Most recently, Florence Pugh went sheer at Paris Fashion Week.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress attended the Valentino fashion show in a sheer sequined high-waisted skirt layered over a low-rise white pair of underwear. She paired the skirt with a cropped grey sweatshirt with a diamond neckline. To keep the sparkly theme going, Pugh accessorized with a silver crystal Valentino bag and diamond earrings. The straightened, spiky updo was the perfect twist on the look to give it a little bit of edge.

This wasn’t the first time, or second, or even third time Florence Pugh has worn a sheer Valentino look. Last season at Paris Fashion Week, Pugh attended a Valentino dinner in another sheer skirt—this time it was paired with a matching beaded sheer top. The ensemble included a brief-like lining on the bottom half—and that was it! Pugh paired the look with sleek slicked-back hair and simple gold jewelry. A common theme with the sheer trend is including minimal accessories because the look already really speaks for itself.

Amidst the drama of the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Florence Pugh gave fans something else to talk about with her showstopping sheer off-the-shoulder gown. The sparkles on the black tulle fabric looked like stars and the way the train draped onto the red carpet confirmed that Pugh does love a little bit of drama.

The star-like sheer look came after Florence Pugh received online backlash for her original sheer Valentino look in the brand’s signature shade of pink. After Pugh wore the hot pink gown to the Valentino Haute Couture show in July of 2022, she was criticized for her appearance online. In response to the commentary, Florence Pugh issued a statement on her Instagram.

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” Pugh wrote.

As Florence Pugh has demonstrated, in order to nail the sheer trend on the red carpet, a strong sense of confidence is the best accessory.