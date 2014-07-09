Celebrity Sex Tapes: The Ultimate Guide to 22 (Alleged) Scandals on Tape

Believe it or not, behind all the glitz and glamour, celebrities are normal people too. The only difference is that when something scandalous happens to a celebrity, it usually winds up getting exposed to the world.
Without a doubt, sex tapes are among the more publicized scandals that celebrities face—especially in a time when digital recording devices are ubiquitous and easy. Lots of celebrities have been hit with a sex tape scandal at some point during their careers—some because of something they intended to shop around, and others because of something that was unintentionally leaked or stolen.
Sure, some celebrities who have made sex tapes are—sorry to say it—expected (i.e. Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton), but there are other rumored celebrity sex tapes floating around that came to us as a serious surprise (Verne Troyer?! Dustin Diamond?!). In some cases, it’s hard to tell whether the videos were truly released by accident, or if they were “accidentally” released. In today’s entertainment industry, sex sells, and sometimes a sex tape can be a profitable publicity stunt.
Here’s a comprehensive guide to 22 sex tape scandals involving celebrities—some confirmed, others alleged—from Kim Kardashian to Colin Farrell.
While it may seem like old news now with her new marriage to Kanye West grabbing all the headlines, reality star Kim Kardashian arguably got her big break thanks to a sex tape. The tape, realeased in February 2007 with singer Ray J, was made in 2003. While this Kardashian did everything in her power to stop the film from getting distributed (filing a lawsuit against the adult entertainment company that distributed the film), it hasn't exactly hurt her career.
Photo:
Richard Bord/Getty Images
The well-named "1 Night in Paris" video depicts American socialiate, Paris Hilton, having sex with producer Rick Salomon in 2004. Once released, the video caused a media sensation ... conveniently right before Hilton's reality series, "The Simple Life."
Photo:
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET
While some celebrities try and hide their sex tapes, "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham did quite the opposite. In 2013, she gained notoriety after releasing her first sex tape, "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom." After probably making a ton of money off her first film, she ended up releasing a sequel, making her the most Google searched reality star in 2013.
Photo:
Dave Kotinsky/FSA/Getty Images
Dustin Diamond—better known to most as Screech from "Saved by the Bell"—got his fifteen minutes of fame in 2006 when he directed and released his own sex tape, "Screeched – Saved by the Smell," hoping to boost his career.
Photo:
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
In 2009, actress Tori Spelling did the dirty with her husband, Dean McDermott, on camera, thinking it would never get out to the public. The star explains in her recently released memoir that Dean wanted to film them having sex and, after checking the angles and approving, she let him keep it. Little did the couple know that one of their so-called "friends" got their hands on it, released it to the public, and probably made a killing.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
37-year-old actor Colin Farrell starred in a sex tape in 2003 when he briefly dated Playboy model Nicole Narain. She recorded the featuring the actor and, in 2006, he sued after the 14-minute tape was released. In the March issue of Elle, Farrell recalled that the whole thing was "horrifying." Sure sounds like it.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In 1999, rapper Eve filmed herself getting down to business with her ex, Stevie J. The video eventually surfaced in the early 2000s and they're still unsure who released the tape, (Stevie J denies it was him.)
Photo:
Robert Marquardt/WireImage
Frankly, we never would have expected to see Hulk Hogan in a sex taple, but apparently, it exists! In 2012, the tape between Hogan and Heather Clem, wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, emerged online. In the video released by Gawker, you can hear Bubba saying that they can "do their thing" because it's their "ticket to retirement". Hogan got smart about things and eventually filed a lawsuit against the pair for invading his privacy. After settling, Clem publically apologized to Hogan.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In 2010, a video of TV personality Kendra Wilkinson having sex surfaced and was acquired by Vivid Entertainment, who intended to distribute the tape. Wilkinson threatened to sue should the tape be released, even though she's reportedly made several attempts through her own company, Home Run Productions, to sell sex tapes that she filmed with her high school boyfriend when she was 18.
Photo:
John M. Heller/Getty Images
VH1's Mimi Faust and Nikko Smith get pretty nasty in their sex tape. This video moved all over the house and even to the shower. Because of some of the, uh, interesting things that happened in there, you can see hilarious parodies all over the web.
Photo:
Dave Kotinsky/FSA/Getty Images
Singer R. Kelly's sex tape ended up getting him in a legal hot water—and rightfully so. In early 2001, a video was sent to the Chicago Sun-Times from an unnamed source that featured the singer having sex (and urinating on) an underage girl. As you can imagine, this caused some intense media scrutiny and eventually resulted in the singer being found guity of soliciting a minor for child pornography, seven counts of videotaping the acts and seven counts of producing child pornography.
Photo:
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment
According to a report from TMZ back in 2011, musician Usher took part in some sort of sex film. A short video and two photos were sent to TMZ where it's clear that the two people in the video are Usher and his ex-wife Tameka Foster. It's possible that this could be real since Usher's car was once robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry and electronics—including two laptops. The world may never know.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET
Looks like Kris Humphries' ex-girlfriend may have more in common with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, than she may think. According to TMZ, Myla Sinanaj shot a porno called "My Anti Kim Kardashian Sex Tape," where she actually played Kim's sex tape on the television of the hotel room she was getting busy in.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Back in the day when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were madly in love, they filmed themselves having the night of their lives on their honeymoon. In 1995, the tape was stolen from their home and distributed, causing a huge stir on the web. Anderson sued the company that distributed the film and ultimately settled. Some time after, the company put the video up on their website, making their website traffic triple.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
TV personality Chelsea Handler made a sex tape in her apartment nearly a decade ago when she moved to LA. At first, she's featured fully clothed, doing a stand-up act in her work uniform. It then cuts to an unidentified male engaging in some interesting sexual acts. After this, it cuts right back to her stand-up routine.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for AFI
Photo:
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Minka Kelly, best known for her role in "Friday Night Lights," has a 45-minute sex tape that she filmed in New Mexico with an ex-boyfiend. As of 2012, this video was reportedly being shopped around.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Apparently, rapper Kanye West has not one, but two sex tapes floating around out there. The first is said to be with a married 18-year old woman and the second is a full 40 minutes with a young woman in a hotel room.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"Jackass" star and overall reckless dude Bam Margera starred in an adult film that hit the web featuring him having sex with his then-fiancee, Jenn Rivell. Hey, at least none of his crazy friends pranked him during the act.
Photo:
Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
"Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s most hated cast member, Danielle Staub, released a 75-minute sex tape in June 2010 that was filmed the September prior. Although she claims it was stolen from her home, she also didn't seem too upset about it. She even went on to say, "I hope it sells better than Kendra Wilkinson's."
Photo:
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
One of the first great sex tape scandals of all time was Rob Lowe's infamous threesome in a hotel room the night before the Democratic National Convention back in 1988. (He was campaigning for Michael Dukakis at the time.) Lowe has long since regained control of his image, but at the time, the tape inflicted serious damage on his career.
Photo:
Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
Yep, that's right, Mini-Me was in a sex tape. His former girlfriend apparently filmed the tape back in 2008, and then tried to shop it around—to the tune of $100,000.
Photo:
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation