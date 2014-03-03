20 Celebrities Who Posted Shameless Selfies at the Oscars

Famous faces gathered in Los Angeles last night for the 86th Annual Academy Awards, and of course the stars took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities.

Host Ellen DeGeneres set out to go for the most retweeted picture ever — and she did it, crashing Twitter at the same time. The shot includes Ellen, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and her brother, and Bradley Cooper – who snapped the shot.

Within an hour, it was retweeted more than 1,300,000 times. Making it the most retweeted post ever on Twitter, breaking the record previously set by Barack Obama with the photo of him embracing First Lady Michelle Obama on the night of his re-election in 2012. It received more than 780,000 retweets.

Ellen wasn’t the only celebrity to jump on the bandwagon. From Kim Kardashian to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, take a look at 20 stars who posted shameless selfies at the Oscars!