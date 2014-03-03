20 Celebrities Who Posted Shameless Selfies at the Oscars

Famous faces gathered in Los Angeles last night for the 86th Annual Academy Awards, and of course the stars took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities.
Host Ellen DeGeneres set out to go for the most retweeted picture ever — and she did it, crashing Twitter at the same time. The shot includes Ellen, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and her brother, and Bradley Cooper – who snapped the shot.
Within an hour, it was retweeted more than 1,300,000 times. Making it the most retweeted post ever on Twitter, breaking the record previously set by Barack Obama with the photo of him embracing First Lady Michelle Obama on the night of his re-election in 2012. It received more than 780,000 retweets.
Ellen wasn’t the only celebrity to jump on the bandwagon. From Kim Kardashian to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, take a look at 20 stars who posted shameless selfies at the Oscars!
Kim Kardashian posted this sexy selfie while on her way to an Oscars party.
Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted this selfie to Facebook on his way to the ceremony.
Photo: Facebook/Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Presenter Jessica Biel snapped a solo selfie in the car en route to the Oscars.
Photo: WhoSay/@jessicabiel
Pharrell gave the stunning Ireland Baldwin a cheeky kiss in this selfie - not that we can blame him.
Photo: Instagram/@irelandbbaldwin
Idina Menzel posted this pre-show selfie of her and her sister.
Photo: Instagram/@idinamenzel
Ireland Baldwin posed on the red carpet with the stars of "Captain Phillips".
Photo: Instagram/@irelandbbaldwin
Ireland Baldwin posed in another selfie with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.
Photo: Instagram/@irelandbbaldwin
Jennifer Lawrence snapped this selfie on the red carpet.
Photo: Instagram/@billybush
Eli Roth snapped a selfie with Michael Fassbender.
Photo: Instagram/@realeliroth
It is the selfie that started it all. Ellen DeGeneres snapped this pic while onstage hosting the awards.
Photo: Twitter/@TheEllenShow
Emma Watson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt snapped this cute selfie after the two presented the award for best achievement in visual effects.
Photo: Facebook/Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The star-studded selfie that shut down twitter.
Photo: Twitter/@TheEllenShow
Even Liza Minnelli hopped on the selfie bandwagon when Ellen DeGeneres snapped this shot of the two.
Photo: Twitter/@TheEllenShow
Jared and Shannon Leto snapped this selfie backstage after Jared Leto won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Photo: Instagram/@jaredleto
Ellen DeGeneres snapped this shot while backstage with Channing Tatum.
Photo: Twitter/@TheEllenShow
Corinne Foxx snapped this selfie while eating pizza in the audience with her dad, Jamie, Channing Tatum, and Jenna Dewan.
Photo: Twitter/@corinnefoxx
Kristen Bell snapped this picture of Dax Shepard snacking on pizza.
Photo: Twitter/@IMKristenBell
Lupita Nyong'o posed in this pic with Samuel L Jackson and Giancarlo Esposito.
Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak stepped away from the Vanity Fair party to take a selfie.
Photo: Instagram/ @mindykaling
And last, but certainly not least, James Franco snapped this selfie of his Oscar celebrations.
Photo: Instagram/@jamesfrancotv