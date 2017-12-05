15 Celebrity Selfie Tips That Will Transform Your Instagram Feed

Ah, the selfie. In the world of Instagram and double-heart taps, knowing how to take the perfect selfie is as valuable as a high SAT score on a college application. Your selfie-taking knowledge is your currency, and the more savvy you are, the richer you’ll be in Insta likes. But don’t fret if you haven’t mastered the front-facing self-portrait yet. Even selfie experts like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski had to start somewhere.

To speed up the process, we rounded up 15 foolproof selfie tips from Instagram-favorite stars like Rihanna, Miranda Kerr, and Bella Thorne, who clearly know what they’re doing. There’s a science to every selfie and these celebs are here to spill that formula. From the genius way to thin out your neck to how to make your lips look more plump, peep at these celebrity-approved selfie tips, ahead.