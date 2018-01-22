17 Celeb Quotes About Self-Love For When You Have a Rough Day

It’s natural to have a bad day, to experience a little self-doubt and have your confidence shaken. It’s part of being human. The societal pressure to look and essentially be perfect is high, and nearly all of us feel it—celebrities included.

Because we can never have enough reminders to love ourselves just as we are, below are some of the best celebrity quotes about self love ever uttered. From Serena Williams on celebrating her body to Emma Watson‘s healthy attitude about imperfections, ahead are their inspiring, confidence-boosting words.

“Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are.”—Beyoncé

“Life is too short, and I’m Italian. I’d much rather eat pasta and drink wine than be a size 0.”—Sophia Bush

“I remind myself to be kind to myself, and as slightly ridiculous as it may sound, to treat myself in the same gentle way I’d want to treat a daughter of mine. It really helps.”—Emma Stone

“I love my body. I’m very much OK with it. I don’t think artists are ever the ones who have the problem with their weight, it is other people.”—Kelly Clarkson

“Being comfortable in your own skin is one of the most important things to achieve. I’m still working on it!”—Kate Mara

“I always get asked, ‘Where do you get your confidence?’ I think people are well meaning, but it’s pretty insulting. Because what it means to me is, ‘You Mindy Kaling, have all the trappings of a very marginalized person. You’re not skinny, you’re not white, you’re a woman. Why on earth would you feel like you’re worth anything?’”—Mindy Kaling

“I’m not going to conform, and hurt myself, and do something crazy to be a size two.”—Amber Riley

“I love my body, and I would never change anything about it. I’m not asking you to like my body. I’m just asking you to let me be me.”—Serena Williams

“Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body—meaning that it wasn’t put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit. I was like, ‘Look, I can carry a baby! I’m gaining weight right, everything’s going well.’ And I’ve had that relationship ever since.”—Nicole Kidman

“One day, I had to sit down with myself and decide that I loved myself no matter what my body looked like and and what other people thought about my body. I got tired of hating myself.”—Gabourey Sidibe

“It doesn’t matter what size you are. It doesn’t matter if you have cellulite. It doesn’t matter if things jiggle where they’re not supposed to. That’s still beautiful.”—Ashley Graham

“I keep telling myself that I’m a human being, an imperfect human who’s not made to look like a doll, and that who I am as a person is more important than whether at that moment I have a nice figure.”—Emma Watson

“I’m an actress, I live in L.A., I work in Hollywood. But I’ve learned that if you’re too skinny, they’ll say something about it. If you’re not skinny enough, they’ll say something about it. I just try to feel good in my own skin as much as I can.”—Jennifer Love Hewitt

“I always feel confident. I never allow myself to not feel confident.”—Amber Rose

“I think no matter what you look like, the key is to first of all be happy with yourself. And then you know if you want to try to improve things that you don’t like about yourself, then do it after you appreciate yourself.”—Adele

“God made a very obvious choice when he made me voluptuous; why would I go against what he decided for me? My limbs work, so I’m not going to complain about the way my body is shaped.”—Drew Barrymore

A version of this article was originally published in January 2017.