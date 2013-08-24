The Week in Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need to See

This week in red carpet style embodied the return of gorgeous, glamorous designs reminiscent of the dresses worn by the film greats of the past.

Prime example: Cate Blanchett wins our vote for the week’s best dressed in a gorgeous, flowing, floor-length cream coral gown by Roksanda Illincic. Relative newcomer Lily Collins comes in a close second with the sleek and modest black two-piece ensemble she wore to the premiere of her film in Berlin.

In contrast to these ladies, we saw Ciara and Lady Gaga walk the carpet in sexy, short designs that ranged from Bebe to Balmain.

