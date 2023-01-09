Jessie J Is Pregnant 1 Year After Suffering a Miscarriage Before a Concert—She’s ‘Happy & Terrified’

Scroll To See More Images

Buns in the oven. The celebrity pregnancies of 2023 include Jessie J, Clare Danes and more stars who are expecting babies this year.

The celebrity pregnancies of 2023 come after a year of famous baby births from couples like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky; and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son, in March 2022. “Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 about her favorite part about being a mother. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

Jonas and Turner welcomed their second child together, a daughter, in July 2022. Their first child, a daughter named Willa, was born in 2020. Before the birth of their second child, Turner told Elle UK in May 2022 about why she wanted to be a mother again. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

But that was 2022. Read on for the celebrity pregnancies of 2023 so far and which stars are expecting babies this year.

Jessie J

Jessie J is pregnant with her first child a year after she suffered a miscarriage. She announced the news with an Instagram video on January 6, 2023, of her showing her pregnancy test, sonogram and baby bump. The video was set to her song “Sunflower.” “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me 🫂 Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️,” she captioned the post.

The pregnancy came a year after Jessie J revealed in an Instagram post in November 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage before a scheduled concert in Los Angeles. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” she wrote at the time. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”

Jessica Batten & Ben McGrath

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is pregnant with her and her husband Ben McGrath’s first child. Batten, who starred on season one of Love Is Blind, announced the news with an Instagram photo on January 5, 2023, of McGrath hugging her baby bump. “New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨ Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023🙏✨ We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️ Ahh!!!” she captioned the post. Batten and McGrath married in August 2022 after two years of dating. McGrath has two children from a previous relationship. Before her relationship with McGrath, Batten was engaged to Mark Cuevas on Love Is Blind season one.

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is pregnant with his and his girlfriend Tia Blanco’s first child. Jenner announced the news with an Instagram video of the sonogram on January 2, 2023. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!” he captioned the post.

Jenner and Blanco confirmed their relationship in June 2022 after sparking dating rumors in April 2022. The pregnancy comes three years after Jenner separated from his wife and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlyn Carte in 2019.

Clare Danes & Hugh Dancy

Clare Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People on January 8, 2022. Danes and Dancy’s first child, a son named Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, was born in 2012. Their second child, a daughter named, Rowan Dancy, was born in 2018.

Ireland Baldwin & RAC

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant with her and her boyfriend RAC’s first child. She announced the news with an Instagram photo of her sonogram on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. “Happy New Year ❤️,” she captioned the post. RAC, a musician whose real name is André Allen Anjos, also shared the Instagram post on his account. Baldwin later confirmed her pregnancy on her Instagram Story in response to followers who thought she was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby. “It’s not a dog lol,” she wrote. Baldwin also later shared a photo of her experiencing morning sickness next to a toilet, telling her friends and family that if they’ve had issues contacting her recently, “it’s because this was me for the past while.”