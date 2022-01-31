Rihanna Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 1st Child With ASAP Rocky After 2 Years of Dating

Scroll To See More Images

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!)

Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in 2021. Another year with lots of time spent indoors and out of the spotlight meant that many stars got pregnant with their first children together; some of these celebs included Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who welcomed their son Malcolm in December 2021, and Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, who welcomed her baby boy Christian in May 2021 with her husband Christian Richard.

Of course, other famous pairings decided to grow their families; rapper Cardi B and husband Offset, for their part, welcomed their second child, a boy, in September 2021. Even former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expanded their brood, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in July 2021.

But as we know, a new year means new milestones for these families and many more—especially when it comes to the celebrity pregnancies of 2022. Read about all the pregnant celebrities of 2022 up ahead!

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is going to be a mom! People confirmed on January 31, 2022, that the “Umbrella” singer and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together after the couple subtly revealed the news with an impromptu photoshoot in New York City. Rih and ASAP, who have been dating since 2020, took to ASAP’s hometown of Harlem for the maternity shoot.

In the photos—which you can see here—the rapper is seen embracing Rihanna and kissing her on the forehead while the “Diamonds” singer flaunts her growing baby bump beneath an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket. In another flick, the pair walk side-by-side as they hold hands.

ASAP previously opened up about his plans to start a family with Rih in a May 2021 cover story for GQ magazine. At the time, the rapper revealed that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” During the same interview, ASAP also gushed about his romance with the Fenty founder, calling her the “love of my life.” Explaining how his life has improved since dating the Barbados-born artist, ASAP added, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Nick Cannon & Brie Tiesi

Another one! Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting a baby with model Brie Tiesi. The Wild ‘N Out host sparked rumors of another baby after he was photographed hosting the pregnant model’s gender reveal party in Malibu, California, on January 30, 2022. In the flicks—obtained by TMZ—Cannon is seen matching Tiesi as he cradles her baby bump. Cannon already has seven children, making this baby No. 8 for the Nickelodeon alum.

The Mask Singer host shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also welcomed his son Golden and daughter Powerful in 2017 and 2020, respectively, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. In 2021, the All That alum also became a father to twins Zion and Zillion, who he shares with broadcast professional and DJ Abby De La Rosa, along with his youngest son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away in December 2021, five months after he was born.

Five months after he was born, however, Zen tragically passed away due to a brain tumor. “We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head,” Cannon revealed on an episode of his eponymous talk show.

After news broke of Cannon’s eighth child with Tiesi, the host also revealed he knew about her pregnancy before Zen’s death. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said on his talk show in January 2022. “No one, we didn’t Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Brie was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild announced they are expecting their third baby together on January 25, 2022. Hilton is due during the summer of 2022, according to a rep who confirmed the exciting news to People. The couple, who got married in 2015, are already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata announced they are expecting their first baby together on January 6, 2022. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People at the time, revealing that “the parents-to-be are elated” by their expanding family. This baby will mark baby No. 3 for Cage, as the actor is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.