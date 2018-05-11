StyleCaster
Every Celebrity Who Announced Their Pregnancy in 2018 Thus Far

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Celebrity pregnancies are the heart of entertainment news. Yeah, there are relationships and breakups, but celebrity pregnancies outweigh all of those. (Just take a look at the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus.) Celebrity marriages are great, but when a celebrity couple welcomes their own mini-me into the world who will eventually become a star of their own, well, what’s better than that? It’s the circle of life, people.

Because 2018 is sure to be the year of babies (did we mention the Kardashians?), we’re keeping a running list of every celebrity who has announced their pregnancy this year thus far. Already, 2018 is shaping up to be a year of active baby-making. Want to know which A-listers are knocked up and have a baby on the way? Check out our slideshow, ahead.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers

A post shared by 𝐊𝐀𝐓 𝐕𝐎𝐍 𝐃 (@thekatvond) on

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer — May

Sex: Boy

Due date: Unknown

Makeup mogul Kat Von D subtly announced that she was expecting her first child, a boy, with her husband Leafar Seyer, on Instgaram with a picture of her cradling her baby bump. "It’s a boy," she wrote. 

Shenae Grimes and Josh Beech — May

Sex: Girl

Due date: Unknown

Shenae Grimes is about to be a first-time mom. In a post on her website in May, the "90210" star revealed that she's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Josh Beech. "This badass baby is on board and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!" She wrote. "It wasn't totally planned but we decided to let the fates determine when the timing was right for us to hope on this ride of a lifetime and evidently, they thought the time was now and I couldn't agree more. "

 

Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay — April

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

According to Page Six, Blac Chyna is expecting a child with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay. In an interview with No Jumper in March, Jay revealed that the couple met on Christian Mingle and that the two have talked about having a baby. “I don’t wear condoms. . . I would not want to f–k a bitch I did not want to get pregnant,” Jay said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that ass.’”

Chyna and Jay's baby will 1-year-old older sister Dream Kardashian, whom Chyna shares with Rob Kardashian, and 5-year-old older brother King Ciaor, whom she shares with Tyga. 

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig — April

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Rachel Weisz New York Timesand Daniel Craig are growing their family. "The Constant Gardner" star announced in a profile that she was expecting her first child with her husband of seven years. “I’ll be showing soon,” Weisz said. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Weisz and Craig's child will join 11-year-old older brother Henry Aronofsky, from Weisz's relationship with Darren Aronofsky, and 25-year-old older sister Ella Craig, from Craig's relationship with actress Fiona Loudon. 

Photo: Getty Images
Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy — April

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Summer

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are going for round two! In April, the "Temple Grandin" actress announced on "The Howard Stern Show" that was expecting her second baby with her husband, whom she met on 2007's "Evening." "[I'm] seriously preggo," Danes said. "I’m deep into my second trimester." Danes and Dancy's unborn child will join 5-year-old older brother Cyrus Michael Christopher

Photo: Getty Images
Cardi B and Offset — April

Sex: Girl

Due date: Unknown

After months of rumors, Cardi B confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child on an episode of "Saturday Night Live." The "Bodak Yellow" was performing on the variety show when, at the very end, the camera panned out to show her growing baby bump. The baby will be the "Bartier Cardi" artist's first child with her fiancé, Offset. Several celebrities, including Rihanna and 50 Cent, have congratulated Cardi B on her not-yet-born bundle of joy.

View this post on Instagram

SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa — April

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Kate Hudson's family is growing by one. In April, the "Almost Famous" actress announced that she and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together. The baby will join older brothers Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14. The Fabletics founder revealed the big news in an Instagram, where she explained that she has been absent from social media because of a "sick" first trimester.

She wrote, "SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕"

Celebrity Pregnancy 2018 | STYLECASTER
Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden — February

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

"Mean Girls" actress Rachel McAdams and boyfriend of almost two years, Jamie Linden, are expecting their first child.

McAdams has not commented on the great news ayet, but in 2010, she told InStyle magazine, “Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children. It’ll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with.”

Photo: Getty Images
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance — February

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Olympian Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance are expecting. The couple announced their joyful news on Valentine's Day via Instagram showing off their soon-to-be-born baby's sonogram picture.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Daley said, "We’re both lucky to have supportive families. We want to share that with our own children."

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé — February

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Two adorable children were definitely not enough. Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato and singer Michael Bublé has had a hard few months after their older son was diagnosed with liver cancer. Despite it all, they remain strong and is preparing for their new addition to the family

“These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong, ” said Lopilato.

Ayesha and Steph Curry — February

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Third time's a charm! Ayesha announced on Instagram that she and childhood crush turned husband, Steph Curry, are according to her pregnancy reveal t-shirt, "preggers."

She wrote, "Heyyyy how did this happen? Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie!"

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

America Ferrera rang in the New Year with a pregnancy announcement. The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Piers William, announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day with an adorable Instagram of the couple wearing "2018" glasses with a tiny baby onesie with the phrase "más besos (por favor)."

"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear 😘," Ferrera captioned the picture.

Haylie Duff and Matt Rosenberg — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg confirmed that they're expanding their family to four on Instagram with a cute picture of their 2-year-old daughter, Ryan, pointing to her stomach. Duff revealed the big baby news, while joking that Ryan thought her little sister or brother was growing in her belly. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! 💕 #FamilyOf4," Duff captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all. I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon! Cher x

A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd) on

Cher Lloyd and Craig Monk — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: May

Congratulations are in order for "Want U Back" singer Cher Lloyd. The former "The X Factor" contestant and her husband, hairdresser Craig Monk, are expecting their first child in May. Lloyd announced the big news with a baby bump picture also revealing that she's releasing new music soon.

"I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!" Lloyd wrote. "We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"

Joanna and Chip Gaines — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Unknown

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s family is growing. The HGTV couple confirmed that they're expecting their fifth child with a hilarious Instagram of them pointing at each other's baby bumps. (They haven't confirmed who's pregnant, but we have a good feeling it's Joanna.) The baby will join older brothers Drake (12) and Duke (9), and older sisters Ella (11) and Emmie Kay (7).

"Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines," Chip captioned the Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Oh and...in April we're expecting A GOOD BABY!!

A post shared by Cush Jumbo (@cushjumbohere) on

Cush Jumbo and Sean Griffin — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: April

"The Good Wife" star Cush Jumbo turned heads at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards when she flaunted a noticeable baby bump on the red carpet. The actress confirmed the big baby news on Instagram with a red carpet picture of her cradling her bump. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Sean Griffin, in April.

"Oh and...in April we're expecting A GOOD BABY!!" she captioned the Instagram, nodding to her CBS shows "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight."

Catt Deeley and Patrick Kielty — January

Sex: Unknown

Due date: Spring

"So You Think You Can Dance Host" Cat Deeley is ready for baby no. 2. The former model revealed the big news with a tweet about how excited she is to be expecting a second child in the spring with her husband, Patrick Kielty. The baby joins 2-year-old older brother, Milo.

"Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited," Deeley tweeted.

