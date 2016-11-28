7 Celebrities Who Made Their Post-Baby Red Carpet Debuts This Year

After giving birth, celebrities face an enormous amount of pressure to get their bodies back into shape, which is, as far as we’re concerned, rather unfortunate. Quite frankly, the expectation that women should “bounce back” after pregnancy is borderline insane—but somehow it’s become standard practice that Hollywood celebs “debut” their “post-baby body” ASAP after welcoming a little one into the world.

Thankfully, some celebs have spoken out about it, and they’ve had some wise things to say. “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” Anne Hathaway wrote on Instagram after giving birth to her son, Jonathan. “There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all).” Preach.

Tyra Banks once revealed that past modeling deals literally had clauses that required her to lose the weight within 90 days of delivery should she become pregnant under contract. “Actresses, singers, the world is looking at them and so they have these camps, these posses of people to help them get their bodies back,” Banks said on The Tyra Banks Show. “So the world is like, ‘Whoa!’ … and that’s not realistic.”

Blake Lively acknowledged the pressure last year on “BBC Newsbeat.” Speaking on baby weight, she said, “There’s pressure to lose it, or women are, like, supposed to look like they did when they were 19 right after you give birth to your child. I think it’s silly.”

As Lively put it in an interview with “Sunrise,” “You gave birth to a human being. I would really like to see that celebrated.” Same, Lively. Same. Ahead, have a look at 7 gorgeous, glowing new moms—including Hathaway, Lively, and Banks—as they appeared on the red carpet for the first time this year after giving birth.