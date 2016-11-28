StyleCaster
7 Celebrities Who Made Their Post-Baby Red Carpet Debuts This Year

Photo: Getty

After giving birth, celebrities face an enormous amount of pressure to get their bodies back into shape, which is, as far as we’re concerned, rather unfortunate. Quite frankly, the expectation that women should “bounce back” after pregnancy is borderline insane—but somehow it’s become standard practice that Hollywood celebs “debut” their “post-baby body” ASAP after welcoming a little one into the world.

Thankfully, some celebs have spoken out about it, and they’ve had some wise things to say. “There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” Anne Hathaway wrote on Instagram after giving birth to her son, Jonathan. “There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all).” Preach.

Tyra Banks once revealed that past modeling deals literally had clauses that required her to lose the weight within 90 days of delivery should she become pregnant under contract. “Actresses, singers, the world is looking at them and so they have these camps, these posses of people to help them get their bodies back,” Banks said on The Tyra Banks Show. “So the world is like, ‘Whoa!’ … and that’s not realistic.”

Blake Lively acknowledged the pressure last year on “BBC Newsbeat.” Speaking on baby weight, she said, “There’s pressure to lose it, or women are, like, supposed to look like they did when they were 19 right after you give birth to your child. I think it’s silly.”

As Lively put it in an interview with “Sunrise,” “You gave birth to a human being. I would really like to see that celebrated.” Same, Lively. Same. Ahead, have a look at 7 gorgeous, glowing new moms—including Hathaway, Lively, and Banks—as they appeared on the red carpet for the first time this year after giving birth.

1 of 7

Kim Kardashian hit the third anniversary celebration of Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 9 of this year after giving birth to her second child, son Saint, the previous November.

Photo: Getty

Tyra Banks walked the red carpet for the first time after the birth of son York in January at a Simply Stylist fashion and beauty conference at The Grove in L.A. on March 19.

Photo: Getty

Blake Lively just attended a L’Oreal event celebrating “Women of Worth” in New York City on November 16, after welcoming a second daughter about two month prior.

Photo: Getty

About two months after Anne Hathaway had her first child, son Jonathan, she appeared on the red carpet at an event celebrating her film Alice Through the Looking Glass on May 12 in L.A.

Photo: Getty

Emily Blunt walked the carpet with husband John Krasinski for his film The Hollars August 18, just two months after they brought a second daughter, Violet, into the world.

Photo: Getty

Behati Prinsloo showed up at the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20 in Los Angeles in a tiny asymmetrical minidress two months after she had her first child, baby girl Dusty Rose.

Photo: Getty

Rachael Leigh Cook hit the premiere of Max at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood June 23 after giving birth to her second child, Theodore, in April.

Photo: Getty

