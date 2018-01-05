13 Celebrity Positive Affirmations To Get You Through 2018

There are a lot of ways to build confidence, but one of the most common methods is reciting positive affirmations to yourself every morning. As silly as talking to yourself might sound, celebrities like Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez credit the habit for keeping them sane and brave in the face of hundreds of critics who are trying to tear them down.

Because a pick-me-up now and then can’t hurt, we rounded up several celebrity positive affirmations to incorporate into your morning routine. Whether you need a boost of body confidence or a shot of bravery that day, these celebrity-approved positive affirmations will be sure to inspire you. Read the motivating mantras stars tell themselves, ahead.

1. “You are bold. You are brilliant, and you are beautiful.” — Ashley Graham

2. “You are fearless. You’re not scared of anything.” — Selena Gomez

3. “There are so many other people that feel the same way that I do, and they all survived.” — Rowan Blanchard

4. “I’m beautiful no matter what. My curves are beautiful. I am who I am.” — Demi Lovato

5. “There are no mistakes, only opportunities.” — Tina Fey

6. “This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like.” — Tracee Ellis Ross

7. “I look like me, and that’s enough.” — Gina Rodriguez

8. “You deserve love and you’ll get it.” — Amy Poehler

9. “No matter how many people like you and your work, it doesn’t matter if you don’t like yourself.” — Cara Delevingne

10. “This is me, whether I like it or not. I will never be as tall as Gisele. I will never have bone structure like Hilary Rhoda. I will never have Penelope Cruz’s hair. So who cares?” — Sophia Bush

11. “No one can tell you who you are except for you.” — Serena Williams

12. “Youthful and timeless at every age.” — Jennifer Lopez

13. “You have a right to the universe. You are given that right simply by being born.” — Shonda Rhimes