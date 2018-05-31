StyleCaster
Celebrity Plastic Surgery: 30 Before-and-After Pics

Photo: Getty Images

It’s an occurrence that’s not uncommon: You are clicking through some #TBTs, you happen upon a dated photo of a celeb, you pause and think to yourself, “Huh, did he/she get some work done?” And, yes, while it’s true that tons of celebs have had some alterations—and will admit to it—not all famous people are super open about their plastic surgery adventures, leaving us to forever wonder if they did, in fact, go under the knife or if they’re just contouring masters.

MORE: 5 Millennial Women on Why They Opted for Plastic Surgery

Obviously, landing in Hollywood means you have access to the world’s best plastic surgeons, most of whom are adept at tweaking a star’s visage just enough to make them look like a more attractive version of their God-given selves. Translation: Not everyone gets brand-new faces, but rather a thinner nose here, a chin implant there, an ever-so-slight brow lift—the list goes on.

MORE: Meghan Markle’s Nose Is Inspiring Plastic Surgery Trends

Here, we’ve highlighted 30 celebrities who all seem to have had some work done. Granted, many have aged or slimmed down, which indeed can contribute to facial changes, but if you really turn a critical eye to their actual features, you might start to see that all look a bit different from what they once did. But hey, we’re not judging.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Cardi B
Cardi B

Cardi B has admitted to not only getting a breast augmentation, but also illegal injections in her butt. "In order to get lipo, where they put the fat transfer in your ass and it gets bigger, you need to have fat. I did not have no type of fat," she told Vlad TV. "But I was desperate to have a bigger ass."

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib, Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Megan Fox
Megan Fox

It's said that Megan Fox had lip injections, to which she told Allure magazine in 2010: "I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth

She hasn't spoken out about it, but it's rumored that Kate Bosworth has had minor work done on her nose, Botox injections and fillers on her lips and cheeks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Blake Lively
Blake Lively

It's rumored Blake Lively has had a nose job, but she has yet to deny or confirm them.

"It's the way you address any rumor. People want to talk. They want to create negative things about you and your lift. You can't let them affect you," says Lively, according to Buzzfeed.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules star has admitted to not only getting a chin implant following her high school graduation, but also getting a breast lift and a reduction.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani

Though Gwen Stefani has never admitted to getting plastic surgery, the rumors continue to swirl that she has.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari

Though Kristin Cavallari has been approached to talk about The Hills co-stars Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag Pratt's respective plastic surgeries, she has yet to go on the record regarding if she, herself, has had any.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

In an interview for Evening Standard magazine in May 2018, Kim Kardashian interviewed her youngest sis Kylie Jenner, asking her point-blank: What are your thoughts on plastic surgery?

Jenner responded: "I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that's what you want to do, I'm not against it. Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

Way back in 2011, it was rumored Nicole Richie got a boob job, but she's never commented on it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian admitted to having her facial fillers dissolved. "My face was so fucked, I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved," she said on her talk show Kocktails With Khloé. "It was a bummer, and now I'm afraid to do it again. And I'm almost like, I swear things are still in my face."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Hailey Baldwin 
Hailey Baldwin 

Did Hailey Baldwin get a nose job and get her lips done? She opened up to ES magazine in 2016, saying: "Everybody literally thinks I've had plastic surgery. My mom's family call her and they're like, 'Did Hailey do her lips? Did she do her nose?' Do people want me to go to a doctor and have them examine my face so they can tell people I haven't? My face has just matured. I grew into my looks. I do look different than I did when I was younger, but it's still the same face."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood

In the fall of 2017, Carrie Underwood had to get 40 stitches around her mouth, after she fell down the stairs at her home. But with every photo she posted on Instagram, she fanned the plastic surgery rumors fire. She never addressed the rumors.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Ciara
Ciara

Plenty of plastic surgery rumors follow Ciara: Did she get a nose job? Did she get breast implants? She hasn't addressed the rumors.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

It's rumored Ariana Grande has had an eyebrow lift and a nose job, but she has yet to confirm or deny.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was very open about her breast implants, telling Nightline in 2010: "I have had breast implants, but it's so funny 'cause it's not a secret, I could care less."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung may or may not have had cosmetic surgery, and, honestly, it sounds like she wouldn't be against it anytime soon. She told Stylist magazine in 2014: "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to get a facelift', but I don't think I really will. I'll just live in the present and enjoy my remaining youth."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Sure, there are plenty of rumors that Beyoncé has had plastic surgery, but she has yet to speak out about it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

In November 2017, Life & Style speculated that Taylor Swift had plastic surgery and Sarah Hyland was not having it, tweeting:

"CAN YOU FUCKING STOP?!?! Let's empower women instead of judging their looks. There's more to us than that. Guess you can't teach stupid..."

Swift, on the other hand, hasn't said anything about the rumors.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

In an interview with InStyle for its July 2018 issue, Bella Hadid addressed rumors of getting cosmetic work done, once and for all.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," says Hadid. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kim Kardashian 
Kim Kardashian 

To this day, Kim Kardashian hasn't fessed up to any plastic surgery. And way back in 2010 during an interview with Nightline, she denied rumors that she had plastic surgery on her breasts or nose.

"Trust me honey," she said, "if I take this bra off, you will tell me I need to get them done. I'm totally not against plastic surgery. ... I've tried Botox before. That's the only thing that I've done.

"I've never had my nose done," she added.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Kellie Pickler
Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler hasn't gone on the record about the plastic surgery rumors, including a nose job, Botox, and breast implants.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Same for Emily Blunt: Though there are plenty of rumors she's had a nose job, facelift, and chin implants, Blunt hasn't spoken out about any of it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Claire Danes
Claire Danes

Did Claire Danes get a nose job? We will never know.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Britney Spears
Britney Spears

In an interview with InStyle in 2014, Britney Spears admitted she has had lip injections and other "fun stuff"... whatever that includes.

"I have no problem trying new brands," says Spears. "A doctor I see, [Beverly Hills plastic surgeon] Dr. [Raj] Kanodia, does fun stuff to me sometimes — I've had lip injections before. He has this peptide-based face-care product; it's green and slimy, and you mix it together and put it on your face. It does wonders. You leave it on overnight. Can you tell I love skin care?"

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez

In 2011 on the Spanish talk show Hoy, Eiza Gonzelez admitted to getting her nose augmented.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

Rumor Willis is, well, rumored to have gotten a chin and jaw surgery and lip injections.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson is rumored to have gotten a nose job, but she hasn't spoken out about it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

Are you catching the trend? Natalie Portman, too, is said to have gotten a nose job, but she hasn't addressed it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is rumored to not only have gotten a nose job, but also a boob job.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi

When Arrested Development returned in May 2013, fans were quick to ask: Did Portia de Rossi get plastic surgery on her face? Rossi never gave an answer, but earlier in April 2013, she did tell People: "The one thing I don’t want to do is chase what I looked like at 20." So maybe she hasn't!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Plastic Surgery | Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

In April 2014, Alexa Ray Joel denied she had gotten a boob job or plastic surgery on her face. But she did admit to a nose job.

"On a personal (and slightly ridiculous note): I would just like to add that all of the continuously circulating rumors that I have had extensive 'face-work' and undergone breast-augmentation surgery is simply and entirely 100 percent false," she wrote on her Facebook at the time. "The only thing I have ever had done is my nose, which I have always been completely candid, honest, and open about."

Photo: Getty Images
