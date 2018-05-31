Celebrity Plastic Surgery: 30 Before-and-After Pics

It’s an occurrence that’s not uncommon: You are clicking through some #TBTs, you happen upon a dated photo of a celeb, you pause and think to yourself, “Huh, did he/she get some work done?” And, yes, while it’s true that tons of celebs have had some alterations—and will admit to it—not all famous people are super open about their plastic surgery adventures, leaving us to forever wonder if they did, in fact, go under the knife or if they’re just contouring masters.

Obviously, landing in Hollywood means you have access to the world’s best plastic surgeons, most of whom are adept at tweaking a star’s visage just enough to make them look like a more attractive version of their God-given selves. Translation: Not everyone gets brand-new faces, but rather a thinner nose here, a chin implant there, an ever-so-slight brow lift—the list goes on.

Here, we’ve highlighted 30 celebrities who all seem to have had some work done. Granted, many have aged or slimmed down, which indeed can contribute to facial changes, but if you really turn a critical eye to their actual features, you might start to see that all look a bit different from what they once did. But hey, we’re not judging.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.