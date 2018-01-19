15 Times Celebrities Were Accused of Photoshop on Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

With the number of high-quality photo-editing apps out there, it’s become almost impossible to tell what is and isn’t photoshopped on Instagram anymore. With the click of a button, someone can completely transform their appearance and present an unrecognizable version of themselves. In an industry consumed by public image, Hollywood is constantly afflicted by Photoshop controversies.

There are some celebrities who are against it; there are some celebrities who are for it. But for most, they’ve at least dabbled in Photoshop once on Instagram, whether for a simple touch-up or a more dramatic transformation. Whether they were caught or not is a whole ‘nother story.

Ahead, look back at 15 times celebrities were accused of using Photoshop on Instagram. We’re not judging either way (who doesn’t want to look their best for their followers?). Check out the photos below and decide for yourself.

1. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The Kardahsian-Jenners are among the most frequent Photoshop culprits. When Kylie Jenner posted this sultry Instagram selfie, fans accused her of photoshopping her body due to the unnatural-looking curves on her curtain on her left. To prove the Photoshop police wrong, Kylie took to Snapchat to explain that that’s just how her curtain is shaped. But many fans still didn’t believe her.

2. Ariana Grande

View this post on Instagram °₊·ˈ∗ #12daysTilFocus ∗ˈ‧₊° new single Focus oct 30 💭 pc: @alfredoflores 🌙✨ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 17, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

Ariana Grande sparked Photoshop accusations when she posted this Instagram promoting her 2016 single, “Focus.” Fans pointed to the hand on the right side of Grande’s body, which looked abnormally larger and longer than her other hand. Followers also singled out Grande’s thumb, which looked almost half as long as her bicep. “The finger tho baha😭😂” one person commented.

3. Selena Gomez

When Selena Gomez‘s makeup artist, Hugo Vanngo, posted this selfie of her on Twitter, he was hit with comments accusing him and Gomez of photoshopping her features to make her face look different. Fans pointed to a curvy doorway in the background, which featured a suspicious bend right above Gomez’s shoulder.

4. Kris Jenner

View this post on Instagram Thanks so much @gordongram for the shoutout and for your amazing support!! #Legend #GordonRamsay #InTheKitchenWithKris A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 20, 2014 at 11:21am PDT

Kris Jenner was accused of seriously airbrushing her and Gordon Ramsay‘s faces in this selfie promoting her cooking book, “The Kitchen with Kris.” After she posted the fuzzy Instagram, critics drew fans’ attention to Ramsay’s Instagram, which featured a much different-looking selfie.

5. Martha Hunt

View this post on Instagram There’s a reason they’re our most popular styles. And for a limited time, get a FREE Body By Victoria panty with purchase! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 only. #NewSexyNow A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Aug 1, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

Victoria’s Secret was accused of Photoshop when they posted this advertisement of model Martha Hunt. Fans pointed to Hunt’s left arm, which looked suspiciously thin and disproportionate. “her arm…? either she’s slenderman or has some sort of birth defect because we all know there’s no way they photoshopped her…,” one user commented.

6. Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram 84° A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

After she posted a selfie of her butt on Instagram, Kendall Jenner was accused of Photoshop for suspiciously curvy stairs behind her. Though several fans defended the blip as part of the filter, some couldn’t look beyond the unnatural curve of the stair’s step.

7. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Rihanna was accused of Photoshop when eagle-eyed fans spotted a finger with two fingernails on it in this photo. Fans pointed to the thumb right above Rihanna’s belly button, which appears to be sporting two light blue-painted finger nails, one on the finger and the other protruding from it. Several fans also argue that the “nail” isn’t a nail, but a string that’s a part of Rihanna’s outfit.

8. Lindsay Lohan

After she was accused of photoshopping her back and butt, Lindsay Lohan deleted this photo off her Instagram. The picture, which was reposted by fans on other social media accounts, shows a strange-looking curve on the wall near Lohan’s butt, where she appears to have made it more round.

9. Khloé Kardashian

View this post on Instagram @KhloeKardashian proudly shows off her toned tummy and we can't stop staring! #RevengeBody A post shared by Revenge Body With Khloe (@revengebody) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Given Khloé Kardashian‘s history with using Facetune, a popular photo-editing app, fans were quick to assume that this body transformation picture was a result of Photoshop. Fans pointed to a minor curve on the left of Khloé’s body, which wasn’t in line with the rest of the door. Though the reality star denied any traces of editing, fans remained unconvinced.

10. Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram Getting right for the new year A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2014 at 6:05pm PST

Kim Kardashian might not have the best relationship with Blac Chyna today, but in 2014, the two were embroiled in the same Photoshop controversy. Fans accused Kim of photoshopping this bare-stomach workout picture after they noticed a strange curve on a silver bar and doorway in the back of the picture. Fans evidenced the warped section, which is on the left side of Kim’s body, as proof that the reality star edited her picture.

11. Britney Spears

View this post on Instagram Wow… perfect audience for the 1st #PieceOfMe show! That was AMAZING! I ❤ you Vegas!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 27, 2013 at 11:09pm PST

One look at Britney Spears‘s Instagram and you know that the women is in shape. Still, fans remained unconvinced that the singer’s six-pack was real when she posted this picture of her performing with clearly drawn-on abs. Though it’s unclear whether they were created with makeup or Photoshop, fans weren’t buying that particular image of Spears’s washboard stomach.

12. Miranda Kerr

View this post on Instagram On my way to @michaelkors #ELLEJapan event in Tokyo 💋 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Nov 13, 2013 at 3:09am PST

Miranda Kerr has faced a lot of Photoshop controversies, but one that stands out to fans is when she posted this picture of her posing in the middle of a hotel carpet. Fans pointed to the carpet’s pattern, which appeared to warp in and out, hugging Kerr’s cures.

13. Ashley Graham

View this post on Instagram 👙☀️🏝🐚💦 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Ashley Graham is all for posting unedited versions of herself on Instagram, but fans decided even she’s not immune to the temptation of Photoshop when she posted this Sports Illustrated photo. The picture shows Graham posing on a beach with her butt looking heavily pixelated in comparison to the rest of her body. “Yall see the photoshop mistake on her ass? Not hating! (I love Ash!) Just pointing out the mistake😂” one user commented.

14. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is another frequent Photoshop accusee. Fans speculated that the singer photoshopped her legs when she posted this picture, which shows a wonky line on the cabinet in between her thighs.

15. Beyoncé

Though there is no evidence that Beyoncé photoshopped her body in this picture, fans thought the gap between her thighs looked unnatural. Fans speculated that the singer photoshopped the space and also made her legs thinner. “Photo shopped thigh gap,” one commented. Another added, “Was she riding a horse and later made him disappear?😝”