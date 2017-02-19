StyleCaster
The 22 Cutest Celebrity Pets

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Getty

For as easy-breezy as it might seem to us peasants, being a celebrity is hard work. It is, after all, a job with its own set of insane pressures and expectations. The constant need to be “on” sounds exhausting. And then of course, there’s the frequent travel, which has to get lonely. They’re only human, too, and like the rest of us, need the unconditional love only a creature with four legs can provide (no offense to any extra special animals with less than four legs, we see you and love you just as much). From the Kardashian family who seems to go through dogs like rolls of Charmin, to Stevie Nicks’ brand new pup (RIP Sulamith 😰), these are the pets who have won over our hearts.

MORE: 31 Adorable Animals in Sweaters

1 of 22
Sophia Bush and Frankie Finklestein
Sophia Bush and Frankie Finklestein
Photo: instagram
Gigi Hadid and Cleo
Gigi Hadid and Cleo

What ever happened to this cat by the way?

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Stacy London and Dora
Stacy London and Dora
Photo: instagram / @stacylondonreal
Olivia Palermo and Mr. Butler
Olivia Palermo and Mr. Butler
Photo: instagram / @oliviapalermo
Miley Cyrus and Emu
Miley Cyrus and Emu
Photo: instagram
Lady Gaga and Koji
Lady Gaga and Koji
Photo: instagram / @ladygaga
Ariana Grande and Toulouse
Ariana Grande and Toulouse
Photo: instagram / @arianagrande
Taylor Swift and Meredith Grey
Taylor Swift and Meredith Grey
Photo: instagram
Karlie Kloss and Joe
Karlie Kloss and Joe
Photo: instagram / @karliekloss
Kerry Washington and Josie
Kerry Washington and Josie
Photo: instagram / @kerrywashington
Portia de Rossi and Mae
Portia de Rossi and Mae
Photo: instagram / @portiaderossi
Kylie Jenner and Some Dogs
Kylie Jenner and Some Dogs
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Lucy Hale and Jack
Lucy Hale and Jack
Photo: instagram / @lucyhale
Cara Delevingne and Leo
Cara Delevingne and Leo
Photo: instagram / @caradelevingne
Allison Williams and Moxie
Allison Williams and Moxie
Photo: instagram / @aw
Olivia Munn and Frankie
Olivia Munn and Frankie
Photo: instagram / @oliviamunn
Amanda Seyfried and Finn
Amanda Seyfried and Finn
Photo: instagram / @mingey
Katy Perry and Butters
Katy Perry and Butters
Photo: instagram / @katyperry
Stevie Nicks and Lily
Stevie Nicks and Lily
Photo: instagram / @crystalnicks_
Chrissy Teigen and Pippa
Chrissy Teigen and Pippa
Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
Ruby Rose and Ru
Ruby Rose and Ru
Photo: instagram / @rubyrose
Oprah, Luke, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Sadie
Oprah, Luke, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Sadie
Photo: instagram / @oprah

