Celebrity Party Planner Shares Tips for Throwing a Debate Watching Party

With the first presidential debate happening tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET you are likely gearing up for a debate watching party with family and friends. Sure you care about where the candidates stand on healthcare, but if you are like us you also care deeply about the kinds of cocktails you imbibe. Instead of just throwing together a tableau of beer and popcorn why not consider a slightly more luxe affair. We consulted with party planner du jour Jes Gordon (pictured below), who has worked with everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Lopez on events and is author of Party Like a Rock Star: A Celebrity Planner’s Tips and Tricks for Throwing an Unforgettable Bash for her tips on throwing an elevated debate watching soiree. We particularly love Gordon’s advice for doing research on what the candidates like to eat and planning accordingly.

1. Number of guests. “The number of guests should really depend on the space that you have available,” Gordon says. “The main objective for this party is to be able to watch the debate. So be sure that there is enough seating for each guest and that each guest can easily see the television.”

2. Political decor. “Lighting is key for any party,” Gordon says. “And, for a television-showing event we would suggest dimmed, amber lighting for a dramatic, theatrical feel. At a huge political event like this, no one can hide their political beliefs, so why not divide your guests by the parties that they support—and have your decor show that distinction. Add throw pillows that are adorned with the parities’ mascots or have key slogans from each party printed on them. Adding custom cocktail napkins with block lettered “D” and “R” is another way to separate the two sides. Lastly, using gold as your accent color will give your party a layer of elegance and glamour.”

3. The candidates favorite foods. “Do a little research,” Gordon advises on choosing your menu. “See what foods are preferred by each candidate and honor them with your menu. For instance, one of President Obama’s favorite foods is spicy chili.”

4. Themed cocktails. “Your two specialty drinks could be Republican and Democratic themed,” Gordon suggests. “For instance, one drink could be a Pink Elephant which is 1 part white cranberry juice, 1 part berry vodka, 1/2 part raspberry liqueur, 1/2 part limoncello, and it’s normally served in a martini glass.”

5. A sweet takeaway. “Let’s be real, the best favors are always food,” Gordon says. “Elephant and donkey shaped cookies, wrapped in a cellophane bag with red, white, and blue ribbon would be a great giveaway.”

Planning a debate watching party of your own? Share your plans with us in the comments below!