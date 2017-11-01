12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little

Celebrity kids looking like their celebrity parents isn’t an entirely new concept. For years, the public has been fascinated with the way famous offspring like Kaia Gerber and Ava Phillippe look more and more like their A-list folks as they get older. But what about if the roles were reversed? Turns out, comparing old celebrity throwback photos to modern-day pictures of their kids is equally exciting.
And though the look-alike potential between North West and Kim Kardashian or Blue Ivy and Beyoncé can easily be chalked up to genes, there is still something otherworldly about seeing an Instagram of Queen Bey looking exactly like her daughter while sitting in a salon chair in the ’80s. To prove the resemblance, we rounded up 12 throwback photos of celebrities looking identical to their kids when they were younger. See the resemblance, ahead.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
Even Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, sees a resemblance between her daughter and grandaughter, Blue Ivy, 5. Hence, this throwback photo of the "Formation" singer getting her hair done in the '80s.
Pictured: Beyoncé
Kim Kardashian and North West
The internet went nuts over this birthday throwback of Kim Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner. The throwback, which appears to be from when Kardashian was a toddler, was quickly compared to pictures of the reality star's 4-year-old daughter, North West.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North West
John Legend and Luna Stephens
John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, immediately saw the resemblance between him and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, in this old family photo. "baby John = baby Luna," she captioned the picture.
Pictured: John Legend (center)
John Legend and Luna Stephens
Blake Lively and James Reynolds
Fans saw double when Blake lively posted this throwback photo of herself as a baby. The internet quickly deemed the Instagram as photographic evidence that baby Lively is her 2-year-old daughter James Reynolds's doppelgänger.
Pictured: Blake Lively
Blake Lively and James Reynolds
Photo:
Getty Images
David Beckham and Cruz Beckham
David Beckham shares three four kids with wife Victoria Beckham, but our bet is that Cruz, his 12-year-old son, will look the most like him when he gets older. Our evidence: This throwback photo of a spikey-haired Beckham with looking a lot like Cruz.
Photo: David Beckham
David Beckham and Cruz Beckham
Pictured: Cruz Beckham (center)
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid left us shook when she posted a photo of her mother, Yolanda Hadid, looking exactly like her when she was an upandcoming model years ago. Aside from their glossy blonde hair, Yolanda and her 22-year-old daughter's most striking similarity has got to be their killer cheekbones.
Pictured: Yolanda Hadid
Photo:
Instagram
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner
As a mom of six, Kris Jenner has the pick of the litter when it comes to celebrity kid doppelgängers. However, it seems like fate has chosen her 21-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner, as her most uncanny look-alike. Older sister Kourtney Kardashian supplied this Instagram throwback as proof.
Pictured: Kris Jenner (right)
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon couldn't help but lure in the comparisons to her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe when she posted this throwback photo of herself as an awkward 14-year-old.
Pictured: Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez almost fooled Instagram when she posted this photo of her mom, Mandy Teefey, cradling her when she was a baby. Given the duo's uncanny resemblance, some on the internet presumed that the picture was actually of Gomez cradling her newborn.
Pictured: Mandy Teefey
Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes drew huge comparisons to her 11-year-old daugther, Suri Cruise, when she posted this throwback photo of her chilling on a patch of grass with her older brother.
Pictured: Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Photo:
Getty Images
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson sparked look-alike rumors when she posted a throwback photo of her mom, Goldie Hawn, looking identical to her in an outdoor photoshoot.
Pictured: Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Photo:
Getty Images
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber are widely noted as the "It" celebrity mom-daughter look-alikes of the moment. And though Gerber blossomed a bit sooner than her mom—as evidenced by this throwback photo of Crawford sporting braces and a vintage floral-patterned dress—we can still see the similarity between the 16-year-old and her mom as a teen.
Pictured: Cindy Crawford (left)
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber