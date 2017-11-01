StyleCaster
12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little

12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little

12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Celebrity kids looking like their celebrity parents isn’t an entirely new concept. For years, the public has been fascinated with the way famous offspring like Kaia Gerber and Ava Phillippe look more and more like their A-list folks as they get older. But what about if the roles were reversed? Turns out, comparing old celebrity throwback photos to modern-day pictures of their kids is equally exciting.

And though the look-alike potential between North West and Kim Kardashian or Blue Ivy and Beyoncé can easily be chalked up to genes, there is still something otherworldly about seeing an Instagram of Queen Bey looking exactly like her daughter while sitting in a salon chair in the ’80s. To prove the resemblance, we rounded up 12 throwback photos of celebrities looking identical to their kids when they were younger. See the resemblance, ahead.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Even Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, sees a resemblance between her daughter and grandaughter, Blue Ivy, 5. Hence, this throwback photo of the "Formation" singer getting her hair done in the '80s.

Pictured: Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Pictured: Blue Ivy

Kim Kardashian and North West

The internet went nuts over this birthday throwback of Kim Kardashian with mom Kris Jenner. The throwback, which appears to be from when Kardashian was a toddler, was quickly compared to pictures of the reality star's 4-year-old daughter, North West.

Pictured: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

Pictured: North West

John Legend and Luna Stephens

John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, immediately saw the resemblance between him and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, in this old family photo. "baby John = baby Luna," she captioned the picture.

Pictured: John Legend (center)

John Legend and Luna Stephens

Pictured: Luna Stephens

Blake Lively and James Reynolds

Fans saw double when Blake lively posted this throwback photo of herself as a baby. The internet quickly deemed the Instagram as photographic evidence that baby Lively is her 2-year-old daughter James Reynolds's doppelgänger.

Pictured: Blake Lively

Blake Lively and James Reynolds

Pictured: James Reynolds

David Beckham and Cruz Beckham

David Beckham shares three four kids with wife Victoria Beckham, but our bet is that Cruz, his 12-year-old son, will look the most like him when he gets older. Our evidence: This throwback photo of a spikey-haired Beckham with looking a lot like Cruz.

Photo: David Beckham

David Beckham and Cruz Beckham

Pictured: Cruz Beckham (center)

Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid left us shook when she posted a photo of her mother, Yolanda Hadid, looking exactly like her when she was an upandcoming model years ago. Aside from their glossy blonde hair, Yolanda and her 22-year-old daughter's most striking similarity has got to be their killer cheekbones.

Pictured: Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

Pictured: Gigi Hadid

Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

As a mom of six, Kris Jenner has the pick of the litter when it comes to celebrity kid doppelgängers. However, it seems like fate has chosen her 21-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner, as her most uncanny look-alike. Older sister Kourtney Kardashian supplied this Instagram throwback as proof.

Pictured: Kris Jenner (right)

Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Pictured: Kendall Jenner

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon couldn't help but lure in the comparisons to her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe when she posted this throwback photo of herself as an awkward 14-year-old.

Pictured: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Pictured: Ava Phillippe

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez almost fooled Instagram when she posted this photo of her mom, Mandy Teefey, cradling her when she was a baby. Given the duo's uncanny resemblance, some on the internet presumed that the picture was actually of Gomez cradling her newborn.

Pictured: Mandy Teefey

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez

Pictured: Selena Gomez

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes drew huge comparisons to her 11-year-old daugther, Suri Cruise, when she posted this throwback photo of her chilling on a patch of grass with her older brother.

Pictured: Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Pictured: Suri Cruise

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson sparked look-alike rumors when she posted a throwback photo of her mom, Goldie Hawn, looking identical to her in an outdoor photoshoot.

Pictured: Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Pictured: Kate Hudson

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber are widely noted as the "It" celebrity mom-daughter look-alikes of the moment. And though Gerber blossomed a bit sooner than her mom—as evidenced by this throwback photo of Crawford sporting braces and a vintage floral-patterned dress—we can still see the similarity between the 16-year-old and her mom as a teen.

Pictured: Cindy Crawford (left)

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Pictured: Kaia Gerber

