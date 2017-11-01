12 Celebrity Parents Whose Kids Look Just Like Them When They Were Little

Celebrity kids looking like their celebrity parents isn’t an entirely new concept. For years, the public has been fascinated with the way famous offspring like Kaia Gerber and Ava Phillippe look more and more like their A-list folks as they get older. But what about if the roles were reversed? Turns out, comparing old celebrity throwback photos to modern-day pictures of their kids is equally exciting.

And though the look-alike potential between North West and Kim Kardashian or Blue Ivy and Beyoncé can easily be chalked up to genes, there is still something otherworldly about seeing an Instagram of Queen Bey looking exactly like her daughter while sitting in a salon chair in the ’80s. To prove the resemblance, we rounded up 12 throwback photos of celebrities looking identical to their kids when they were younger. See the resemblance, ahead.