10 Celebrity Parents Who Don’t Believe in Giving Their Kids Presents

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made headlines when they announced that they won't be giving their kids—3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dmitri—any holiday presents beginning this year. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Kunis explained that she and Kutcher are implementing a new holiday tradition to prevent her kids from becoming spoiled, something she saw potentially happening after their grandparents gave them extravagant gifts last year.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she said “We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything—it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

“We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you—if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That's our new tradition.”