All Your Fave Celebrities Came Dressed to the Absolute Nines for the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

There are few things I love more than a good celebrity ensemble round-up. Every red carpet event is different, but you can always expect to see a few (at least!) drop-dead gorgeous or absolutely wild looks. The Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party celebrity outfits were yet another example of the fact that when the stars come together, they shine bright. Most of the time, events like these bring in two or three really good celebrity looks, but the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party was filled to the brim with incredible outfits. Don’t mind me—I’m just sitting over here taking notes on all this outfit inspiration.
The Spotify Best New Artist Party has quickly become one of Grammy week’s most coveted invites—and it shows in the fashion presented at the event. These celebrities lucky enough to snag an invitation to this pre-Grammys party have clearly shown their appreciation by blessing us all with some stunning ensembles. Posing for the cameras, making new friends (Billie Eilish and Billy Porter are now BFFs, and my heart is swelling!!!) and giving everyone major sartorial inspiration, these celebrities made the most of this party on Thursday night.
Broadimage/Shutterstock.
While every ensemble was truly great, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite looks from the night below. From Lizzo and Maggie Rogers to Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus, these stars came to show us all why they deserved the coveted invite to the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Lauren Jauregui Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Lauren Jauregui, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Lizzo Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Lizzo, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock. Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Aly & AJ Michalka, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock. Lil Nas X Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Lil Nas X, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Noah Cyrus Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Noah Cyrus, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Broadimage/Shutterstock. Madison Beer Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Madison Beer, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
MediaPunch/Shutterstock. Billie Eilish Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Billie Eilish, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Shaun Ross arrives at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios, in West Hollywood, Calif
Shaun Ross, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock. Ajiona Alexus Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Ajiona Alexus, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. Bebe Rexha arrives at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios, in West Hollywood, Calif
Bebe Rexha, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Maggie Rogers Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Maggie Rogers, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
MediaPunch/Shutterstock. Billy Porter Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Billy Porter, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Stassi Schroeder Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020
Stassi Schroeder, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party
AFF-USA/Shutterstock. Ariel Winter Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020