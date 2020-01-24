StyleCaster
All Your Fave Celebrities Came Dressed to the Absolute Nines for the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock.

There are few things I love more than a good celebrity ensemble round-up. Every red carpet event is different, but you can always expect to see a few (at least!) drop-dead gorgeous or absolutely wild looks. The Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party celebrity outfits were yet another example of the fact that when the stars come together, they shine bright. Most of the time, events like these bring in two or three really good celebrity looks, but the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party was filled to the brim with incredible outfits. Don’t mind me—I’m just sitting over here taking notes on all this outfit inspiration.

The Spotify Best New Artist Party has quickly become one of Grammy week’s most coveted invites—and it shows in the fashion presented at the event. These celebrities lucky enough to snag an invitation to this pre-Grammys party have clearly shown their appreciation by blessing us all with some stunning ensembles. Posing for the cameras, making new friends (Billie Eilish and Billy Porter are now BFFs, and my heart is swelling!!!) and giving everyone major sartorial inspiration, these celebrities made the most of this party on Thursday night.

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

While every ensemble was truly great, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite looks from the night below. From Lizzo and Maggie Rogers to Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus, these stars came to show us all why they deserved the coveted invite to the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Lauren Jauregui
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Lauren Jauregui, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Lizzo
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Lizzo, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock.
Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Aly & AJ Michalka, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock.
Lil Nas X
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Lil Nas X, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Noah Cyrus
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Noah Cyrus, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Madison Beer
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Madison Beer, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.
Billie Eilish
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Shaun Ross arrives at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios, in West Hollywood, Calif

Shaun Ross, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock.
Ajiona Alexus
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Ajiona Alexus, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios, in West Hollywood, Calif

Bebe Rexha, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Maggie Rogers
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Maggie Rogers, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

MediaPunch/Shutterstock.
Billy Porter
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Billy Porter, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Stassi Schroeder
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Stassi Schroeder, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

AFF-USA/Shutterstock.
Ariel Winter
Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Jan 2020

Ariel Winter, Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party

