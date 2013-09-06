Week In Chic NYFW Edition: 10 Must-See Celebrity Outfits

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and celebrities showed they’re determined not to let street style stars outshine them.

Yesterday, the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target launch event in New York attracted the likes of Jessica Alba, Solange Knowles and Maria Sharapova. Alba paired the ‘Boom’ print sweatshirt from the line ($29.99), with two-tone black-and-blue tuxedo pants ($39.99), and succeeded in looking both cheeky and elegant for under $100! Rarely one to let us down styling wise, and a pro when it comes to mixing high and low, Solange Knowles added Givenchy sandals and a Fendi clutch to a playful animal print skirt ($29.99), and a navy-and-black tuxedo ($59.99) from the collection which hits stores Sept. 15.

The 10th annual Style Awards were also yesterday at Lincoln Center, and beauties Jessice Pare and Kate Upton showed up in similar, and equally smouldering Altuzarra LBDs. The ‘Mad Men’ actress picked the ‘Thompson’ dress featuring oversized metal buttons and a thigh- high slit, however, it was her grey python Christian Louboutin pumps, red lips and slicked-back hair that really took this outfit to the next level of chic.

Picking up the award for model of the year, Upton’s Altuzarra frock had an asymmetrical zipper and a mesh panel on the skirt. While the dress was fitted and had a low-cut neckline, it was a decidedly more sophisticated and grown-up look for Upton, who typically gravitates to more revealing styles. Needless to say, we approve.

