How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Photo: Getty Images

Hopefully by now you’ve finished nursing your hangover from New Year’s Eve and can look back on the night without it triggering a latent champagne headache—although no judgment if it took you an extra day or two—because thanks to Instagram, there’s lots to review from the early hours of January 1.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, who’s in the midst of a self-imposed social-media hiatus (well, apart from those contractually-obligated #ad posts), most of your favorite celebrities rung in the New Year with at least a few photos of their evening. Bella showed off her très scandaleuse sheer two-piece outfit alongside Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and crew, while Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth indulged in a little PDA in what might be the sparkliest room we’ve ever seen.

Elsewhere, Karlie Kloss and Derek Blasberg toasted 2017 on a yacht (sigh), while Zendaya kept it a little more real and crashed on the couch with her baby niece, captioning the photo “While everyone else is turnin up….goodnight” (same, tbh).

Below, see how everyone documented New Year’s Eve—and, of course, what they wore.

1 of 24
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Photo: instagram
Kendall Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner
Jordyn Woods, Bella Hadid, Renell Medrano, and Justine Skye
Jordyn Woods, Bella Hadid, Renell Medrano, and Justine Skye

On Bella:

The NYE Top, $96; at The Line By K

The NYE Pant, $96; at The Line By K

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
View this post on Instagram

Jumping into 2017 like

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

View this post on Instagram

Jumping into 2017 like

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Karlie Kloss
Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss
Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and family
Photo: instagram / @cindycrawford
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Photo: instagram / @johnlegend
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Photo: instagram / @behatiprinsloo
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendaya
Gwen Stefani
Photo: instagram / @gwenstefani
Miley Cyrus
Photo: instagram
Martha Hunt
Photo: instagram / @marthahunt
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Wearing:

Moss Gown, $515; at Stone Cold Fox

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Nicki Minaj
Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Victoria Beckham
Photo: instagram / @victoriabeckham
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

Wearing:

Bias Slip Gown, $495; at Fleur du Mal

Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill
Drake
Photo: instagram / @champagnepapi
Derek Blasberg, Dasha Zhukova, and Karlie Kloss
Photo: instagram / @derekblasberg
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Ansel Elgort
Photo: instagram / @ansel
Photo: instagram / @amyschumer
Bella Thorne
Photo: instagram
Sofia Vergara
Photo: instagram / @sofiavergara

