How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Hopefully by now you’ve finished nursing your hangover from New Year’s Eve and can look back on the night without it triggering a latent champagne headache—although no judgment if it took you an extra day or two—because thanks to Instagram, there’s lots to review from the early hours of January 1.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, who’s in the midst of a self-imposed social-media hiatus (well, apart from those contractually-obligated #ad posts), most of your favorite celebrities rung in the New Year with at least a few photos of their evening. Bella showed off her très scandaleuse sheer two-piece outfit alongside Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and crew, while Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth indulged in a little PDA in what might be the sparkliest room we’ve ever seen.

Elsewhere, Karlie Kloss and Derek Blasberg toasted 2017 on a yacht (sigh), while Zendaya kept it a little more real and crashed on the couch with her baby niece, captioning the photo “While everyone else is turnin up….goodnight” (same, tbh).

Below, see how everyone documented New Year’s Eve—and, of course, what they wore.