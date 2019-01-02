Was Neon the Palette of the New Year? Your Favorite Celebrities Think So

Though most might imagine their favorite celebrities spending New Year’s Eve 2018 dripping in sequins, sparkles and other similarly glitzy fabrics, a handful of stars rang in 2019 by paving a new sartorial direction for the holiday. Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and more celebrated the end of 2018 (and the start of 2019) in neon clothes—begging the question: Was neon the palette of New Year’s Eve 2018? And will it be the palette of New Year’s Eve 2019, too?

Here at StyleCaster, we’ve long adhered to New Year’s Eve’s unofficial uniform: The goal is to look as extra as possible, while simultaneously cramming as many sparkles into one outfit as we can (thankfully, these two efforts tend to go hand in hand). But some of our favorite celebrities—and their New Year’s Eve 2018 outfits—have us questioning this logic.

Neon clothes offer the same statement-making appeal as sequins—but in a less obvious way; no one expects you to show up to a New Year’s Eve party wearing a neon outfit (it isn’t summer 2018, and you’re not a Kardashian-Jenner). The result is an ensemble that’s party-worthy, head-turning and a little surprising—can you imagine a more triumphant trifecta?

Ahead, we’re recapping our favorite New Year’s Eve 2018 celebrity outfits—all of which make the most of vibrant neon clothes.

Kendall Jenner

Not only did Kendall Jenner stun in neon yellow-green clothing in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, but she also rang in 2019 in an oh-so trendy puffy-sleeve neon yellow-green top, matching neon yellow-green eyeliner and bright green earrings—all of which she paired with stark black leather pants, natch.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora’s 2018 New Year’s Eve ensemble involved a transparent hot pink gown and matching transparent hot pink sunnies—a killer combo if we’ve ever seen one.

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd’s New Year look was all kinds of cozy—and all kinds of colorful. The model snuggled up in a neon yellow-green faux fur coat, proving bright colors and cold weather are far from mutually exclusive.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio rang in the new year in a royal blue bikini—which isn’t technically a neon, but is certainly saturated enough to make the cut for this roundup.

Elsa Hosk

Like Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk stunned in neon yellow-green—specifically, a neon yellow-green mini dress, black hoodie and black combat boots.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell kicked off 2019 in a highlighter pink dress, which she showed off in a series of stunning Instagrams.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa opted for a more subtle approach to the New Year’s Eve 2018 neon clothes trend, accessorizing her super-trendy snakeskin dress with a pair of neon yellow-green sunglasses.

Khalid

Even Khalid got in on the neon clothes movement. The singer wished his followers a happy new year in a neon green poncho and bright orange helmet.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders repped an underrated neon color by bidding “thank you, next” to 2018 in a neon orange bikini. (Iconic.)