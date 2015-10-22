Scroll To See More Images

Even if you’re not quite at John Travolta levels when pronouncing celebrity names (yup, we’re still stuck on Adele Dazeem-gate), odds are you’ve still butchered a few—even if you don’t know it.

In the interest of never embarrassing yourself again, here’s a guide to 25 celebrity names you’re pronouncing wrong—and how to say ’em the right way.

Rihanna

You’re saying: Ree-AHHHH-nah

How it’s pronounced: Ree-AN-uh”

Rhymes with Banana, folks.



Martin Scorsese

You’re saying: Scor-SAY-see

How it’s pronounced: “Scor-SEZ-ee”

“Tell Paramount Martin sez it’s DiCaprio or nobody!”

Zosia Mamet

You’re saying: ZOH-see-ah; ZOH-sigh-ugh-; ZOO-sha

How it’s prounced: ZA-sha (like Sasha)

“Like it rhymes with Sasha, only slightly more ‘o’ sounding. It’s easy once you know,” the “Girls” star explained to Metro. Now you know.

Rachel Weisz

You’re saying: WHY-sss; Whites

How it’s pronounced: VI-ce

The actress has said that Americans can’t properly say her surname, but everyone in London gets it right. Unless the “everyone” she’s referring to is a skilled group of linguists specializing in Eastern European dialects, we highly doubt that.

Kaley Cuoco

You’re saying: CAL-ey Ko-Ko

How it’s pronounced: KAY-lee Kwo-ko

As in: “Have the people on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ joked about anything besides ‘Star Trek’ lately?

“Nope, the jokes are still status kwo.”

Charlize Theron

What you may have been saying: “THER-on”

How it’s pronounced: “Ther-RONE”

“Wait, she dated Sean Penn after he was such a douche to his ex Robin Wright? Oh well, to each THER-RONE.”

Ryan Phillippe

You’re saying: “Phillipe” with a fancy French accent

How it’s pronounced: FIL-Lip-eee

Très pedestrian, non?

Eva Mendes

You’re saying: EE-Va Mendez

How it’s pronounced: AVA Mendez

Whatever, she had Ryan Gosling’s baby. Moving on …

Lindsay Lohan

You’re saying: Lo-HAN

How it’s pronounced: LOW-EN

Girl has bigger problems than how the public says her name, but knowledge is power.

Amanda Seyfried

You’re saying: Say-freed, Say-fried

How it’s pronounced: “SIGH-frid”

“I really wanted to like her as Cosette in “Les Mis,” but I just didn’t. SIGH.

Steve Buscemi

You’re saying: Boo-SHEM-ee

How it’s pronounced: BOO-semi

The silent C is actually a nod to his crazy eyes.

Joe Manganiello

You’re saying: Man-jan-nello

How it’s pronounced: Man-GUH-nello

Hard G. Like his abs.

Lupita Nyong’o

You’re saying: EN-knee-on-go

How it’s really pronounced: En-YON-go

Though if you pronounced it as the Lupita the Most Beautiful Woman in the World-o, you wouldn’t be wrong.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

You’re saying: Jaime Lannister from “Game of Thrones.”

How it’s really pronounced: Nee-ko-Lie KO-ster Wall-DOW

Ralph Fiennes

You’re saying: RALPH because, well, you can read.

How it’s pronounced: RAY-ff Fine-z

Pretty sure he could have changed the spelling when he got his Actors Equity card. Raf is a cool way to spell it too, dude.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

You’re saying: The awesome dude from “12 Years a Slave.”

How it’s pronounced: CHEW-i-tel Ej-i-oh-for

Fun fact: He’s the same guy who married Keira Knightley in “Love, Actually.”

Will Ferrell

You’re saying: Will FArrel, Will PharRELL

How it’s pronounced: FER-al

As in mangy feline.



Mariska Hargitay

You say: Maris-ka Harg-i-tay

How it’s pronounced: “Mah-ri-SH-ka Harg-i-tay

Sh, Detective Benson is about to catch the perp.



Saoirse Ronan

You’re saying: Say-oar-se

How it’s pronounced Seer-sha Row-nin

It’s Irish folks.



Hayden Panettiere

You’re saying: PAN-eh-tier

How it’s pronounced: PAN-eh-TEE-air

Long name, short girl.

Ioan Gruffudd

You say: Eye-oh-an GRUF-FUD

How it’s pronounced: YO-an GRIFF-ith

Why didn’t he just spell it the way it sounds? “I’m determined not to lose my name. It’s who I am. It has neither aided my progress nor hampered it. My culture and heritage is a very rich one. So what if it’s difficult for people to pronounce? We all learned how to say Schwarzenegger,” the Welsh actor has said. If you’re reading this Ioan, can you pleasssssse bring back “Ringer”? Thanks, bye.