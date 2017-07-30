10 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

Miscarriage is a common thing that can happen to anyone, even celebrities. In fact, 10 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriages, according to estimates by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Mayo Center. Still, there’s a stigma surrounding miscarriages that often makes women feel alone in their loss.
Celebrities aren’t exempt from this loneliness or depression either. Miscarriage is undoubtedly difficult for any hopeful mom, and that difficulty is heightened when the one who suffered the miscarriage is in the public eye. Still, it’s important to shine a light on the fact that miscarriages are not uncommon and that those who go through them are not alone. This is likely why these 10 celebrities bravely spoke out about their miscarriages to empower those have been through similar experiences. Read their stories, ahead.
Beyonce
Before welcoming her first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012, Beyonce was pregnant for the first time in 2011, though she sadly learned she lost the baby after a check-up found that there was no heartbeat. Along with channeling her brief through music, the singer opened up about the experience in her 2013 documentary, "Life Is But a Dream," in which she called the miscarriage "the saddest thing [she's] ever been through."
That same year, in an interview with Oprah, the Grammy winner explained why she decided to go public with her miscarriage.
“There are so many couples that go through that and it was a big part of my story,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I did not share I was pregnant the second time, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And that was hard, because all of my family and my friends knew and we celebrated. It was hard.”
Along with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce also recently welcomed two newborn twins—a son named Sir and a daughter named Rumi.
Pink
When Pink was pregnant with her first child—now 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage—in 2010, she said she was reluctant to talk about her pregnancy because of a former miscarriage. "I was just really nervous," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." “I have had a miscarriage before.”
Since giving birth to a healthy daughter in 2010, Pink has also recently welcomed newborn son, James Moon, in 2016. In 2011, she opened up to People about how motherhood has changed her. "You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can't possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child," she said.
Nicole Kidman
In 2007, when she was married to Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman shared her struggle with getting pregnant. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner revealed that she was pregnant once before with Cruise, but lost the baby to miscarriage. The experience led Kidman to adopt her first two children, Isabella and Connor.
“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” she said. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that’s when we would adopt Bella.”
Since then, Kidman has welcomed two daughters, Sunday in 2008 and Faith in 2010, via surrogacy with now-husband Keith Urban.
Mariah Carey
Before she welcomed her twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2010, Mariah Carey revealed that her first pregnancy with ex-husband Nick Cannon ended in miscarriage. “It kind of shook us both and took us to a place that was really dark and difficult,” she told "Access Hollywood."
Lindsay Lohan
In the season finale of her 2014 reality show, "Lindsay," Lindsay Lohan dropped the bombshell that she had a miscarriage sometime in the past. Though she didn't reveal details, such as who the father was, the child actress did reveal that the miscarriage happened in a two-week vacation off work.
"No one knows this, and we can finish after this, I had a miscarriage for the two weeks that I took off," she said. " "It's a very long story."
Gwyneth Paltrow
After giving birth to two children—daughter Apple in 2004, and son Moses in 2011—Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she experienced pregnancy loss. In an interview with You magazine, the Oscar winner opened up about a harrowing time when a third pregnancy nearly killed her and scared her from getting pregnant in the future.
“I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, ‘Are we good here or should we go back and try again?’” she said.
Courteney Cox
Like her "Friends" character, Monica Geller, Courteney Cox also experienced fertility issues. Before giving birth to her daughter Coco, her only child, in 2004, the actress revealed her struggle with staying pregnant. “I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them,” she told People in 2004.
Fortunately, she's been able to find humor in the dark times, like when she had a miscarriage as a character was giving birth on "Friends." “I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth,” she told NBC. “It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny.”
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley revealed in a 1998 interview with Good Housekeeping that she's experienced three miscarriages, and what she learned from each of them. “After the first miscarriage, I tried to take the attitude that it was my body’s way of telling me that this pregnancy wasn’t meant to be, and that it was better for everybody,” she said.
She continued, "But after the second one, it was really devastating. Four months is a lot of living with that little life in you—thinking about it, eating right for it, nurturing it and all of a sudden, it dies.”
Since that time, the model has welcomed two children—19-year-old daughter Sailor and 22-year-old son Jack. She has another daughter, 31-year-old Alexa Ray, who she gave birth to before her miscarriages.
Celine Dion
While speaking to "Access Hollywood" in 2009, Celine Dion opened up about trying to get pregnant with her husband Rene Angelil, who passed away in early 2016. She said she was pregnant for a few days, but "it didn't stay."
She further shared her story with Oprah in which she explained how she maintains a positive outlook, despite the harrowing experience. “It’s life, you know? A lot of people go through this. We tried four times to have a child," she said. "We’re still trying. We’re on the fifth try, and I’ll tell you, if five is my lucky number, this fifth try has got to come in.”
The "Titanic" singer currently has three children—6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, and 16-year-old son Rene-Charles.
Brooke Shields
In her 2006 memoir, Down Came the Rain, Brooke Shields got real about a past miscarriage she experienced right before she was to act with Kermit the Frog. The model further opened up about the time in a 2003 interview with People. "We were crushed. Up till then, I thought simply because it was time and I wanted to have a baby, it would work," she said.
The actress currently has two daughters—11-year-old Grier and 14-year-old Rowan.
