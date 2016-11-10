35 Times a Celebrity Gave the Middle Finger to the Camera

Few things are more satisfying than a celebrity flipping off the camera. Something about the devil-may-care attitude combined with the irreverence of the gesture is delightful, and when that finger is directed at a paparazzi, it becomes all the more enticing. Over the years, we’ve come to expect badasses like Eminem and Iggy Pop to express their true feelings to the camera, but as it turns out, even Cameron Diaz and Naomi Watts like a good middle-finger-in-the-air moment sometimes.

And so, since we could all definitely use a little levity in our lives today, we found 35 instances of celebrities throwing the time-honored sign of the middle finger. From Rihanna telling the paps to beat it outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills a few years ago to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend getting a serious kick out of Dave Chappelle’s sentiment at an event in L.A. last year, enjoy these wild and wonderful shots of celebs giving the paparazzi salute, as we like to call it. And keep your eyes peeled for some very unexpected rebels—who knew?!