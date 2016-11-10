35 Times a Celebrity Gave the Middle Finger to the Camera

Few things are more satisfying than a celebrity flipping off the camera. Something about the devil-may-care attitude combined with the irreverence of the gesture is delightful, and when that finger is directed at a paparazzi, it becomes all the more enticing. Over the years, we’ve come to expect badasses like Eminem and Iggy Pop to express their true feelings to the camera, but as it turns out, even Cameron Diaz and Naomi Watts like a good middle-finger-in-the-air moment sometimes.
And so, since we could all definitely use a little levity in our lives today, we found 35 instances of celebrities throwing the time-honored sign of the middle finger. From Rihanna telling the paps to beat it outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills a few years ago to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend getting a serious kick out of Dave Chappelle’s sentiment at an event in L.A. last year, enjoy these wild and wonderful shots of celebs giving the paparazzi salute, as we like to call it. And keep your eyes peeled for some very unexpected rebels—who knew?!
Dave Chappelle, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend
At Comedy Central's roast of Justin Bieber in L.A.
Jennifer Lawrence
Holding her Best Actress Oscar in 2013.
The Weeknd
Leaving Cirque le Soir in London at 3 a.m.
Kristen Stewart
At the premiere of American Ultra at the Ace Theater in L.A.
Elizabeth Banks
At the Love & Mercy premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Katy Perry
While hosting a party at her home. Hi, paparazzi!
Rihanna
Outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Uma Thurman
At a premiere of Be Cool at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in L.A.
Erykah Badu
At the 2015 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.
Ed Sheeran
Letting his wax figure know what he thinks of him at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Pink
Just tryna’ enjoy a family day at a chili cook-off in Malibu.
Lady Gaga
Full paparazzi salute at LAX.
Suki Waterhouse
Leaving her hotel with a clear memo for the paps.
Jaime King and Rose McGowan
At Gavlak Gallery in Hollywood.
Kate Upton and Cameron Diaz
Filming The Other Woman in NYC’s Chinatown.
Naomi Watts
Grabbing Starbucks after a workout.
Justin Timberlake
Playing golf with Jessica Biel (not pictured) at Lakeside Golf Club in Studio City.
Madonna
Performing at Wembley Stadium in London.
Eminem
Exiting a recording studio in London.
Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman
At the Last Chance Harvey premiere at the Odeon West End in London.
Kristin Cavallari
Showing off a fresh ‘do leaving Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills.
Noel Gallagher
Leaving Hakkasan restaurant in NYC.
Kirstie Alley
Arriving at “The Late Show with David Letterman” in NYC.
Lily Allen
At the NME Awards 2014 afterparty at Sketch in London.
Iggy Pop
At Cannes for the Gimme Danger premiere.
Sharon Osbourne
Spotted shopping in Beverly Hills
Kid Rock
Oldie but goodie: Doing what he did best at the Joe Dirt premiere way back in 2001.
Michelle Rodriguez
At Maxim's Hot 100 party.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
At a premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in London back in the day.