35 Times a Celebrity Gave the Middle Finger to the Camera

35 Times a Celebrity Gave the Middle Finger to the Camera

35 Times a Celebrity Gave the Middle Finger to the Camera
Photo: Getty

Few things are more satisfying than a celebrity flipping off the camera. Something about the devil-may-care attitude combined with the irreverence of the gesture is delightful, and when that finger is directed at a paparazzi, it becomes all the more enticing. Over the years, we’ve come to expect badasses like Eminem and Iggy Pop to express their true feelings to the camera, but as it turns out, even Cameron Diaz and Naomi Watts like a good middle-finger-in-the-air moment sometimes.

And so, since we could all definitely use a little levity in our lives today, we found 35 instances of celebrities throwing the time-honored sign of the middle finger. From Rihanna telling the paps to beat it outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills a few years ago to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend getting a serious kick out of Dave Chappelle’s sentiment at an event in L.A. last year, enjoy these wild and wonderful shots of celebs giving the paparazzi salute, as we like to call it. And keep your eyes peeled for some very unexpected rebels—who knew?!

1 of 35
Dave Chappelle, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend
Dave Chappelle, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend

At Comedy Central's roast of Justin Bieber in L.A.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

Holding her Best Actress Oscar in 2013.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

In Capri, Italy, long before that weird accent came out to play.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd

Leaving Cirque le Soir in London at 3 a.m.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

At the premiere of American Ultra at the Ace Theater in L.A.

Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks

At the Love & Mercy premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

While hosting a party at her home. Hi, paparazzi!

Rihanna
Rihanna

Outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman

At a premiere of Be Cool at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in L.A.

Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu

At the 2015 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

Letting his wax figure know what he thinks of him at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Pink
Pink

Just tryna’ enjoy a family day at a chili cook-off in Malibu.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Full paparazzi salute at LAX.

Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

Leaving her hotel with a clear memo for the paps.

Jaime King and Rose McGowan
Jaime King and Rose McGowan

At Gavlak Gallery in Hollywood.

Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler

At Urth Caffé in L.A.

Aziz Ansari, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi
Aziz Ansari, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi

At the Ace Hotel.

Kate Upton and Cameron Diaz
Kate Upton and Cameron Diaz

Filming The Other Woman in NYC’s Chinatown.

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts

Grabbing Starbucks after a workout.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

Playing golf with Jessica Biel (not pictured) at Lakeside Golf Club in Studio City.

Madonna
Madonna

Performing at Wembley Stadium in London.

Eminem
Eminem

Exiting a recording studio in London.

Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman
Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman

At the Last Chance Harvey premiere at the Odeon West End in London.

Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari

Showing off a fresh ‘do leaving Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills.

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher

Leaving Hakkasan restaurant in NYC.

Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley

Arriving at “The Late Show with David Letterman” in NYC.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen

At the NME Awards 2014 afterparty at Sketch in London.

Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop

At Cannes for the Gimme Danger premiere.

Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne

Spotted shopping in Beverly Hills

Simon Pegg and Lake Bell
Simon Pegg and Lake Bell

Filming Man Up in London, and sending a special message to paparazzi.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

At MTV Studios.

Kid Rock
Kid Rock

Oldie but goodie: Doing what he did best at the Joe Dirt premiere way back in 2001.

Cee-Lo Green
Cee-Lo Green

At an event in Dallas.

Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez

At Maxim's Hot 100 party.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

At a premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in London back in the day.

