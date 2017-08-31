10 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married This Summer

While our days in the sun might be dwindling, there’s still plenty to look forward to: boots season, fall hairstyles, autumn outfits, and, for some celebrity couples who tied the knot this season, a lifelong journey of married bliss (fingers crossed).

Though this summer saw more heartbreaking celebrity splits than we could count (we’re still hurting over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), there was still enough love in the air for wedding bells to ring in Hollywood. To celebrate these summer nuptials, we curated a list of 10 celebrity weddings—from Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel—to look back on.

See? Love isn’t dead after all.