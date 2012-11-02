Celebrity Marathon Runners: Katie Holmes, Ryan Reynolds, More

Despite the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg has declared that the New York City Marathon will still go on Sunday. While he’s received considerable backlash from people who feel it’s inappropriate, the marathon brings in an estimated $340 million for New York, and the Road Runners organization has pledged to donate a million dollars to Sandy relief charities.

It takes serious dedication and discipline to run a marathon, and it’s hard not to admire those who actually do it, including the many famous folks who’ve strapped on their running shoes.

Click through the gallery to see some surprising high-profile folks who’ve run marathons!

[Update: The NYC Marathon has officially been cancelled.]