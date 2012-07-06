Celebrity Mama Drama: Brad Pitt’s Mom Pens Anti-Liberal Rant

If there’s one thing we don’t do here at StyleCaster, it’s judge. This applies to your most beloved fashion choices (hey, if you’re happy, we’re happy), your lifestyle choices (as long as you behave in a somewhat appropriate manner), and your political persuasion. However, we can’t help but think that if you’re in a position of power — or if your son is in a huge position of power — you should be careful about what you say.

Case in point: Brad Pitt is one of the most outspoken liberals in Hollywood, to the extent that he and he and partner Angelina Jolie have stated in the past that they would not tie the knot until everybody has the right to. However, his mother, Jane Pitt, apparently feels very differently. She recently wrote a letter to The Springfield News-Leader in which she makes some very anti-liberal statements — the kinds of proclamations that our friends at Gawker were quick to like to that drunk, semi-racist relative we all have at Thanksgiving dinner.

Some of Jane’s choice quotes include passages like:

“Any Christian who does not vote or writes in a name is casting a vote for Romney’s opponent, Barack Hussein Obama – a man who sat in Jeremiah Wright’s church for years, did not hold a public ceremony to mark the National Day of Prayer, and is a liberal who supports the killing of unborn babies and same-sex marriage.”

You can check out the whole tirade here. We’ve gotta wonder — what would Angie think about her future mother-in-law’s opinions?