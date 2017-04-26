StyleCaster
Share

This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

Anna Ben Yehuda
by
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

Ran out of ways to pay tribute to your favorite celebrity? Dutch makeup artist Liza Kondrevich can help in an unusually interesting way. Armed with only makeup, Kondrevich reproduces iconic photos and portraits of the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian as tattoos on the human body. It is, in a word, weird.

MORE: 7 of the Craziest Celebrity Drug Stories of All Time

Take a look at the Instagram video below. Using Steven Klein’s famous Balmain campaign photo as a starting point, the makeup guru utilizes the Kryolan Supracolor Palette in black and white alongside a white eyeliner from NYX to draw Kim Kardashian’s sultry look on her own forearm.

17932298 115257959027382 7727356278216851456 n This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

Credit: Instagram | @liza.kondrevich

More of a Rihanna fan? Inspired by the April 2015 cover of Harper’s Bazaar China, the artist uses an Anastasia Beverly Hills lip palette to basically tattoo Rihanna’s face (complete with her signature gaze, contoured face and perfectly set makeup) on her body. Talk about creativity.

18012150 280000939118700 326617827475718144 n This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

Credit: Instagram | @liza.kondrevich

Seems generally impractical IRL, but maybe if you’re heading to a Miley Cyrus concert and really want to meet her, you could grab her attention by tattooing her signature tongue-out look on your…forehead? Stomach? Arms? You never know what’ll catch her eye while on stage. 

With nearly 150,000 Instagram followers, Kondrevich’s work goes well beyond these temporary pieces of art. Check out her uploads and pay particular attention to the face charts that she’s known for which, at least to our eyes, look like ideal Halloween costume inspirations. 

16123625 368507416852385 3946954505551085568 n This Artist Tattoos Celebrity Portraits Using Only Makeup: See Pics

Credit: Instagram | @liza.kondrevich

MORE: Selena Gomez Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut Ever

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share