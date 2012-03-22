Slideshow: Should These Celebrity Mag Covers Really Be Banned At Your Supermarket?

When the ridiculously pregnant Jessica Simpson posed for Elle this month, tongues wagged. Basically, J. Simps appears completely in the buff, as she recreates Demi Moore‘s iconic shot for Vanity Fair. I personally think the enormous Miss Simpson looks radiant and basks in the glow of a third trimester pregnancy, however many found the photograph distasteful. In fact, store clerks in Arizona made a point to censor the magazine.

This is certainly not the first time that a magazine cover featuring a celebrity in a somewhat compromising position has gotten flack from consumers. Sometimes, it’s completely justified. No one wants to see nipples when they’re picking up their nighttime Cheetos and PBR. Okay, maybe a lot of people do, but conservatives in Arkansas probably aren’t thrilled.

Anyway, considering this is a hot button issue, we’ve compiled a list of recent covers that have stirred the pot. Take a look at the gallery above and let me know: Are people just really prude, or is banning certain magazine covers justified?