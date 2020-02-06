Every Look From the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon Is Seriously Stunning

Scroll To See More Images

Celebrity events are always chock-full of stunning looks—After all, they are filled with celebrities—but some occasions boast more incredible ensembles than others. On Thursday afternoon, stars arrived to yet another event just days before the 2020 Oscars. (I’m pretty sure they never sleep.) Much to our delight, the 2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards celebrity looks were all absolutely gorgeous. Seriously, outside of some of the biggest awards shows, rarely do we see so many amazing looks in one place. And, if the Oscars won’t give these amazing women the credit they deserve, we can promise they’ll always have a place in the metaphorical StyleCaster hall of fame.

Stars like Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union and Ava DuVernay showed up to the luncheon looking absolutely gorgeous. From stunning suits to abstract dresses and 2020 trends (like Issa Rae’s sunset hues dress!), these celebs didn’t just come to play—they came to win. If we could give awards to each and every one of these outfits, we would. But, since we hold very little sartorial awards power, we’ll just honor some of our favorite looks from the Essence event.

Below, you’re sure to find some major outfit inspiration in case you ever have to appear on a red carpet yourself—or if you just love to dress up. Either way, these Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards attendees are about to blow your mind.

Tika Sumpter, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Brittany Howard, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Issa Rae, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Garcelle Beauvais and Gabrielle Union, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Melina Matsoukas, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Billy Porter, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Angela Lewis, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Ava DuVernay, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Numa Perrier, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon