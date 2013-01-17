Happy Birthday Michelle Obama: The First Lady’s Best Fashion Moments

It’s hard to say enough positive things about Michelle Obama. When her husband President Barack Obama was elected to serve a second term in November, we were thrilled that we’d get to scope out four more years of Michelle’s enviable style. Be it a private dinner with dignitaries or a major national convention, she always manages to look pitch-perfect and completely appropriate.
She’s also managed to have quite an influence in the fashion world—to say, whatever she wears turns to gold. She’s been credited with helping propel designers like Jason Wu to superstardom, and her penchant for J. Crew basics has been integral to the brand’s rise in sales and exposure. A similar situation occured after she wore that memorable pink Tracy Reese dress during to September’s Democratic National Convention. The designer stated, “Our website and store has been on fire!”
To celebrate Michelle’s 49th birthday, we’ve compiled a look back at her best fashion moments. Click through for her style highlights!
Michelle arrives at the annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner wearing a bold red Michael Kors halter gown.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP
Michelle wore a blue and purple geometric-shape printed wrap dress by Zero + Maria Cornejo to an awards ceremony.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
At the conclusion of the 2012 Democratic National Convention, Michelle sports a plum ikat pattern sheath by Laura Smalls.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michelle Obama wore a pretty purple wrap dress by Moschino (a repeat from the president's first campaign) to an event in Miami.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Michelle looks regal in a royal blue Preen suit at the first presidential debate on October 3.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The First Lady dazzles in a white skirt and shirt with shiny silver embellishments as she arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Michelle dons a Peter Som dress and jacket while observing a moment of silence with the White House staff to mark the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The First Lady dons a purple one-shoulder gown with a jeweled belt by Doo-Ri Chung before attending a state dinner.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The First Lady looks angelic in a white one-shouldered, floor-length gown by Jason Wu at her husband's Inaugural Ball in 2009.
Picture Credit: PA Image/
At a state dinner honoring Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita Zavala, Michelle steps out in an electric blue one-shoulder gown by Peter Soronen.
Gary Fabiano-Pool/Getty Images
The First Lady attends a ceremony on Memorial Day at the Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in a floral Tracy Feith dress.
Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle sports a younger look in a green and yellow dress while walking with her husband to the South Lawn of the White House.
Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images
In a pretty purple ensemble with a dark purple bow, Michelle attends an event in the East Room of the White House.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
Michelle wears a white and red cardigan over a bright red dress at the US troops Third Infantry Division Headquarters.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages
Michelle opts for a more casual and fun look at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in a pair of Wes Gordon metallic skinny jeans and a matching top.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for KCA
Michelle wears a Marchesa gown and statement necklace as she poses for an official photo at the Grand Staircase of the White House.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Even while playing tennis, Michelle looks stylish in an embellished bright yellow cardigan by L'Wren Scott, flower print ruffle-neck shirt by the same designer and a pair of wide-leg trousers.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michelle sports an all-black outfit with shoulder details at a special military family screening of Nickelodeon's "iCarly: iMeet The First Lady."
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
In a monochrome ensemble with a large floral detail, the First Lady arrives at the A Concert For Hope event.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Michelle arrives with President Barack Obama for a Kennedy Center Honors reception in a strapless blue Vera Wang dress.
Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle steals the show at a state dinner in 2011 in a red and black gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
For the first state dinner Michelle hosted with her husband, the First Lady dons an elegant nude-colored gown by Khan.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
At the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Michelle wears a chocolate-colored Halston dress featuring an empire waist and V-neck.
Martin H. Simon-Pool/Getty Images
Michelle looks radiant in a red jersey draped Prabal Gurung gown at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2010.
/AFP
Michelle keeps it modern and casual in a leather jacket during a visit to 106 & Park at BET Studios in November 2013.
Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET