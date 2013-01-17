Happy Birthday Michelle Obama: The First Lady’s Best Fashion Moments

It’s hard to say enough positive things about Michelle Obama. When her husband President Barack Obama was elected to serve a second term in November, we were thrilled that we’d get to scope out four more years of Michelle’s enviable style. Be it a private dinner with dignitaries or a major national convention, she always manages to look pitch-perfect and completely appropriate.

She’s also managed to have quite an influence in the fashion world—to say, whatever she wears turns to gold. She’s been credited with helping propel designers like Jason Wu to superstardom, and her penchant for J. Crew basics has been integral to the brand’s rise in sales and exposure. A similar situation occured after she wore that memorable pink Tracy Reese dress during to September’s Democratic National Convention. The designer stated, “Our website and store has been on fire!”

To celebrate Michelle’s 49th birthday, we’ve compiled a look back at her best fashion moments. Click through for her style highlights!