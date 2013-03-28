Kate Moss’ Best Red Carpet Looks

Apart from being a groundbreaking supermodel, Kate Moss has long been considered a bonafide style icon in her own right.
Moss first rose to fame in the 1990s, becoming the poster girl for the decade’s ubiquitous skinny-chic look and posing for iconic campaigns for Calvin Klein, Vogue, and more. Since then, she has become one of the most successful supermodels in the world, and has established the kind of longevity in terms of her career that few models ever see.
Outside of her commercial campaigns and fashion shoots, Moss has established her own unique spin on style—one that’s often referenced and imitated by street style stars and It-girls alike. The model is responsible for popularizing (or at least re-popularizing) countless trends, including (yes) Ugg boots, Minnetonka moccasins, Wellingtons, ballet flats, skinny jeans, Alexander McQueen’s skull scarves and Balenciaga bags.
The 39-year-old is also known for her eclectic and impeccable red-carpet style, often showing up to events draped in gorgeous gowns, dramatic furs, or minimalist ensembles.
Here, we’ve rounded up an inspiring assortment of some of Moss’ best red carpet looks throughout the years. Click through and let us know which is your favorite!
Kate Moss arrives at the British Fashion Awards 2011 at The Savoy Hotel wearing a long sleeve fishnet maxi dress.
Photo:
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Kate Moss radiates in all white at the Moet & Chandon Etoile award ceremony honouring Mario Testino.
Photo:
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
Kate Moss goes slightly boho in a long metallic dress at Fashion for Relief a Charity Dinner in London.
Photo:
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Kate Moss arrives for the Stella McCartney Special Presentation in London wearing a dress by the designer.
Photo:
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Kate looks sleek and chic in a gray cowl neck tank and trousers at an event feting her partnership with cosmetics brand Rimmel.
Photo:
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel
Kate Moss, wearing black satin trousers and a white blazer attends the Mango new collection launch in Paris with Terry Richardson.
Photo:
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
Kate Moss rocks a strapless LBD at a Rimmel party celebrating her 10 year partnership with the cosmetics brand in 2011.
Photo:
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Moss wears her own design while attending the Grand Opening of Topshop Knightsbridge in London.
Photo:
infuklo-09/INFphoto.com
Rocking her usual uniform of all black at the signing of her new fragrance 'Vintage Muse' in London.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Looking chic in leather at the opening of the new 'W' Hotel in London's Leicester Square.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Minimalist chic at the 4th Mango Fashion Awards 2012 Gala in Spain.
Photo:
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images
The model arrives via helicopter to the Rimmel & Kate Moss Party to celebrate their 10-year partnership in London.
Photo:
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel
Wearing a one shouldered black minidress, Kate Moss attend Mario Testino's exhibition 'Kate Who?' in London with Jamie Hince.
Photo:
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Looking flawless in a gold Marc Jacobs gown at the book launch party for 'Kate: The Kate Moss Book' in London.
Photo:
Danny Martindale/Getty Images