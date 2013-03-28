Kate Moss’ Best Red Carpet Looks

Apart from being a groundbreaking supermodel, Kate Moss has long been considered a bonafide style icon in her own right.

Moss first rose to fame in the 1990s, becoming the poster girl for the decade’s ubiquitous skinny-chic look and posing for iconic campaigns for Calvin Klein, Vogue, and more. Since then, she has become one of the most successful supermodels in the world, and has established the kind of longevity in terms of her career that few models ever see.

Outside of her commercial campaigns and fashion shoots, Moss has established her own unique spin on style—one that’s often referenced and imitated by street style stars and It-girls alike. The model is responsible for popularizing (or at least re-popularizing) countless trends, including (yes) Ugg boots, Minnetonka moccasins, Wellingtons, ballet flats, skinny jeans, Alexander McQueen’s skull scarves and Balenciaga bags.

The 39-year-old is also known for her eclectic and impeccable red-carpet style, often showing up to events draped in gorgeous gowns, dramatic furs, or minimalist ensembles.

Here, we’ve rounded up an inspiring assortment of some of Moss’ best red carpet looks throughout the years. Click through and let us know which is your favorite!



