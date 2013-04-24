Chloë Moretz: Her 25 All-Time Best Style Moments

While most 16-year-old girls are adjusting to high school and throwing teenage temper tantrums, actress Chloë Grace Moretz is attending red carpet events and appearing in Hollywood blockbusters. The incredibly sophisticated young starlet is a years ahead of her peers—and she’s got the style to prove it.

From a spread in French Vogue to a celebrity ambassador gig for Aéropostale, this ingenue’s chic red-carpet looks have caught the attention of the fashion world, earning her the title of a serious style-setter in just a few short years.

It’s Moretz’s perfect balance of youthful ingenuity and elegant maturity that we find really impressive. For example, she’s able to flawlessly mix flouncy skirts and fun prints with sophisticated suits and chic minidresses, and we’re absolutely loving the actress’s youthful fresh take on high fashion trends.

Since we can’t get enough of the 16-year-old’s impressive sense of fashion, we decided to gather Moretz’s 25 all-time best style moments for you—and any other daring teenager—to draw some inspiration.

