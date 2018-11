Name: Ann Romney

Age: 63

Birthplace: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Occupation: FLOTUS hopeful

Fun Fashion Facts: Although she might not have the style power that Michelle Obama has, Ann has been known to don her fair share of designer names, such as Diane von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta. Her go-to designer is said to be Alfred Fiandaca.

Signature Style: Conservative suits, red garments, pearl necklaces