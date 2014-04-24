The 20 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

For a glimpse into the private and privileged lives of our favorite Hollywood families, there’s no better way than social media. In fact, it’s pretty amazing that in this day and age, seeing exactly how celebrities live is as easy as refreshing your Instagram newsfeed.
Despite the fact that they’re ultra-busy, celebrity moms like Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Alba, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian still find time to post pictures of their adorable kids for the world to see.
Some may balk at this, but it’s definitely way less invasive than paparazzi photos, and it gives fans what they want on the celebrities’ own terms. To that end, click above for 20 of the cutest celebrity kids on Instagram!
Beyoncé's Blue Ivy
In between concerts, recording albums, and ruling the world, Queen B still gives the world the occassional glimpse of Blue Ivy.
Image via beyonce/Instagram
Jaime King's James Knight
It looks like the fashion DNA runs in the family!
Image via jaime_king/Instagram
Jessica Alba's Haven and Honor
The actress shared this adorable holiday snap wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Image via jessicaalba/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen's Vivian Lake
Like mother, like daughter!
Image via giseleofficial/Twitter
Rachel Zoe's Skyler Morrison and Kaius Jagger
The stylist-turned-designer shared this collage of Skyler the latest addition to the clan, Kaius.
Image via rachelzoe/Instagram
Hilary Duff's Luca Cruz
Hilary Duff and Luca tapped their artistic sides by painting pottery.
Image via hilaryduff/Instagram
Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Everly
Jenna Dewan-Tatum captured a milestone for hubby Channing Tatum just a few weeks after giving birth to daughter Everly, captioning this photo with "First Father's Day with our lil angel!"
Image via jennaldewan/Instagram
Kim Kardashian's North West
Adorable! Kim Kardashian posted this collage of her and Kanye West's baby Nori.
Image via kimkardashian/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Maxwell
Jessica Simpson is one proud mommy! The 33-year-old fashion mogul showed off her supercute daughter.
Image via jessicasimpson/Instagram
Jimmy Fallon's Winnie
Jimmy Fallon shared this hilarious snap of his daughter, Winnie, in a chicken costume.
Image via jimmyfallon/Instagram
Giuliana's Duke
Giuliana and Bill Rancic enjoyed a family vacation with baby Duke!
Image via giulianarancic/Instagram
Photo:
Picasa
Nicole Richie's Harlow and Sparrow
Nicole and her family dressed up in Adams Family costumes for Halloween.
Image via nicolerichie/Instagram
Adriana Lima's Girls
Adriana Lima captured an adorable moment between her two girls.
Image via adrianalima/Instagram
Victoria Beckham's Harper
Victoria Beckham made sure that her daughter got the best seat in the house at her fashion show.
Image via victoriabeckham/Twitter
Miranda Kerr's Flynn
The supermodel gave her son, Flynn, a kiss.
Image via mirandakerr/Instagram
Josh Duhamel's Axl
Josh Duhamel cuddles up with son, Axl.
Image via joshduhamel/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris's Adorable Twins, Gideon and Harper
Neil Patrick Harris shared a laugh with his family.
Image via instagranph/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Penelope
Bathing beauty! Kourtney posted this shot of her daughter, Penelope Disick lounging in the sun.
Image via kourtneykardash/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen's Benjamin Brady
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady played with their little ones on a lazy Sunday.
Image via giseleofficial/Instagram
Ellen Pompeo's Stella
Ellen snuggled up with by the Christmas tree with daughter, Stella.
Image via ellenpompeo/Instagram