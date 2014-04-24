StyleCaster
Share

The 20 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 20 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

Sarah Barnes
by
The 20 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram
20 Start slideshow

For a glimpse into the private and privileged lives of our favorite Hollywood families, there’s no better way than social media. In fact, it’s pretty amazing that in this day and age, seeing exactly how celebrities live is as easy as refreshing your Instagram newsfeed.

MORE: 8 Celebrity Kids Who Make As Many Headlines As Their Parents

Despite the fact that they’re ultra-busy, celebrity moms like Miranda KerrGisele BündchenJessica Alba, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian still find time to post pictures of their adorable kids for the world to see.

Some may balk at this, but it’s definitely way less invasive than paparazzi photos, and it gives fans what they want on the celebrities’ own terms. To that end, click above for 20 of the cutest celebrity kids on Instagram!

MORE: The 20 Dumbest Celebrity Baby Names

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Beyoncé's Blue Ivy

In between concerts, recording albums, and ruling the world, Queen B still gives the world the occassional glimpse of Blue Ivy.

Image via beyonce/Instagram

Jaime King's James Knight

It looks like the fashion DNA runs in the family! 

Image via jaime_king/Instagram

Jessica Alba's Haven and Honor

The actress shared this adorable holiday snap wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. 

Image via jessicaalba/Instagram

 

Gisele Bundchen's Vivian Lake

Like mother, like daughter!

Image via giseleofficial/Twitter

Rachel Zoe's Skyler Morrison and Kaius Jagger

The stylist-turned-designer shared this collage of Skyler the latest addition to the clan, Kaius.

Image via rachelzoe/Instagram

Hilary Duff's Luca Cruz

Hilary Duff and Luca tapped their artistic sides by painting pottery.

Image via hilaryduff/Instagram

Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Everly

Jenna Dewan-Tatum captured a milestone for hubby Channing Tatum just a few weeks after giving birth to daughter Everly, captioning this photo with "First Father's Day with our lil angel!"

Image via jennaldewan/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's North West

Adorable! Kim Kardashian posted this collage of her and Kanye West's baby Nori.

Image via kimkardashian/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's Maxwell

Jessica Simpson is one proud mommy! The 33-year-old fashion mogul showed off her supercute daughter.

Image via jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jimmy Fallon's Winnie

Jimmy Fallon shared this hilarious snap of his daughter, Winnie, in a chicken costume.

Image via jimmyfallon/Instagram

Giuliana's Duke

Giuliana and Bill Rancic enjoyed a family vacation with baby Duke! 

Image via giulianarancic/Instagram

 

Photo: Picasa

Nicole Richie's Harlow and Sparrow

Nicole and her family dressed up in Adams Family costumes for Halloween.

Image via nicolerichie/Instagram

 

Adriana Lima's Girls

Adriana Lima captured an adorable moment between her two girls.

Image via adrianalima/Instagram

 

Victoria Beckham's Harper

Victoria Beckham made sure that her daughter got the best seat in the house at her fashion show.

Image via victoriabeckham/Twitter

 

Miranda Kerr's Flynn

The supermodel gave her son, Flynn, a kiss.

Image via mirandakerr/Instagram

 

Josh Duhamel's Axl

Josh Duhamel cuddles up with son, Axl.

Image via joshduhamel/Instagram

 

Neil Patrick Harris's Adorable Twins, Gideon and Harper

Neil Patrick Harris shared a laugh with his family.

Image via instagranph/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's Penelope

Bathing beauty! Kourtney posted this shot of her daughter, Penelope Disick lounging in the sun.

Image via kourtneykardash/Instagram

 

Gisele Bündchen's Benjamin Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady played with their little ones on a lazy Sunday.

Image via giseleofficial/Instagram

 

Ellen Pompeo's Stella

Ellen snuggled up with by the Christmas tree with daughter, Stella.

Image via ellenpompeo/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kardashian Crop Top Addiction

Kardashian Crop Top Addiction
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share