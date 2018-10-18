17 Celebrity Kids Who Grew Up to Become Successful Models

Imagine having to live up to the expectations of your super-famous and undeniably successful parents. Well, famous children such as Kaia Gerber and Georgia May Jagger have not only lived up to these expectations but exceeded them as famous names in their own right. Despite being the offspring of some of the most famous models, actors and singers in the world, these celebrity kids are carving a place for themselves in the fashion world—and they’re only getting started.
While having famous parents definitely helps, there’s no doubt that models such as Gigi Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp have worked hard to become the successes we see today. Ahead, we put together 17 models who happen to be the children of celebrities. With famous blood practically running through their veins, these celebrity kids have definitely made their mark in the fashion industry.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has definitely made a name for herself in recent years. Kaia signed with IMG Models in 2016, and her career has gone nowhere but up. That same year, the 17-year-old model landed the cover of Vogue Paris's September issue and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. She continues to walk in high-fashion shows for brands including Versace, Moschino, Tom Ford and Chanel.
Photo:
Peter White/Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of—you guessed it—Academy Award-winning actor, Johnny Depp. The young model became the face of Chanel in 2016 and made her runway debut this year. Lily-Rose can be found on the covers of Glamour, Vogue, Elle and Vanity Fair.
Photo:
Ken Ishii/Getty Images.
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has made recent headlines for her public relationship with Scott Disick. But rest assured: She's a success in her own right. Sofia is signed with Select Model Management and has appeared in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger is daughter of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger. The IMG model has graced the covers of multiple Vogue and Harper's Bazaar issues. The 26-year-old has walked for Miu Miu, Tommy Hilfiger and Marchesa.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images.
Corinne Foxx
Corinne Foxx began her modeling career only a few years ago and is signed with LA Models, Select Models in London and One Management in New York. The 24-year-old model and daughter of award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has not only been doing print and runway modeling but also made many TV appearances on shows such as Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Entertainment Tonight and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Christian Combs
Christian Combs is the son of famous rapper Sean Combs, a.k.a. Puff Daddy. Christian's modeling career recently began with his runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring '18 show this year in Milan. The IMG model is mainly focused on his music career—most likely inspired by his father.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Sistine Stallone
Sistine is the daughter of Rocky's Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin. The young model is described as one of the top rising models in the industry, according to W Magazine. Sistine uses her Instagram page to promote her work to her almost 900,000 followers. She can be seen walking for Dolce & Gabbana and Topshop.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Dylan Jagger Lee
Dylan Jagger Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, became the face of Saint Laurent in 2016. Since then, the young model has walked in shows for Coach and D&G. Pamela told the Today how important it was for her to keep her children out of the spotlight at a young age. But it looks like her son is old enough now for the runway.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
Jack Marsden
Jack is also among the young faces in Hollywood who walked D&G's Fall/Winter '18–'19 show in Milan this year. Jack's father, James Marsden, is best known for his roles in X-Men, Westworld and Enchanted. The 16-year-old is currently signed with Wilhelmina Models and has a lot of room to grow his modeling career.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
Myles O'Neal
Myles O'Neal is the son of retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The 18-year-old is signed with Next Models and continues to promote his work on his Instagram page with more than 100,000 followers.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Paris Brosnan
Paris Brosnan, son of actor Pierce Brosnan, began his fashion career earlier this year when he made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana. He continues to model and has joined the brand's class of 2018.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Delilah Belle, walked in the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week 2017. Delilah Belle has revealed that her mom didn't let her begin modeling until she was 17 years old. She has since been signed with IMG models.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Lila Grace Moss
Lila Grace Moss is the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and media mogul Jefferson Hack. In 2018, she made her modeling debut as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.
Gigi Hadid
Daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid has earned a multitude of titles in her ever-growing fashion career. Gigi landed on Forbes's Highest-Paid Models list in 2017, became a Victoria's Secret model and has appeared on multiple high-fashion covers. Gigi recently collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger for its Spring '18 collection.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Following in her big sister's footsteps, Bella Hadid has also managed to land huge campaigns with brands such as Fendi, Nike, Bulgari and Dior. The supermodel broke into the industry two years after her sister did and has since continued to walk in a multitude of shows around the globe.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin
Daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin has appeared in numerous high-fashion shows for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White and Zadig & Voltaire. Hailey can be seen hanging out with supermodel besties Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jourdan Dunn.
Photo:
Victor Virgile/Getty Images.
Alexandra Richards
Alexandra Richards is the daughter of Rolling Stones member Keith Richards and supermodel Patti Hensen. Alexandra has landed multiple international covers and has walked in numerous fashion shows.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images.