What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now

What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now

by
What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

For most entertainment junkies, celebrity kids are at the heart of celebrity news. They represent the next generation of celebrities, especially if they have two A-list parents. This is why there’s so much hubbub around celebrity births (as seen by the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus). But after the initial peak of interest, news around a certain celebrity kid typically dies down when the public moves onto the next adorable A-list baby.

This means that we don’t usually see celebrity kids such as Suri Cruise and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt grow up, despite the massive news cycle when they were babies. Ahead, we’re taking a look at what 15 celebrity kids look like now, versus what they looked like back then. As expected, the glow-up is real, and all these adorable A-list babies grew up to become handsome young adults and teenagers. Take a look at what the kids of stars such as Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes look like now.

Brooklyn Beckham
2000: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 1

Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham
2018: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 18

Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Kaia Gerber
2006: Kaia Gerber, Age 5

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Kaia Gerber
2018: Kaia Gerber, Age 16

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Suri Cruise
2006: Suri Cruise, Age 1

Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise
2007: Suri Cruise, Age 11

Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Lily Rose-Depp
2002: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 3

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Lily Rose-Depp
2017: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 18

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Willow Smith
2004: Willow Smith, Age 4

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Willow Smith
2018: Willow Smith, Age 17

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Sofia Richie
2008: Sofia Richie, Age 10

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander

Sofia Richie
2017: Sofia Richie, Age 19

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander

Pax Jolie-Pitt
2007: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 4

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Pax Jolie-Pitt
2017: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 14

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt
2003: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Age 2

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt
2017: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Age 16

Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Lourdes Leon
1997: Lourdes Leon, Age 1

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Lourdes Leon
2017: Lourdes Leon, 21

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Liv Freundlich
2003: Liv Freundlich, Age 1

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Liv Freundlich
2018: Liv Freundlich, Age 15

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Jaden Smith
1999: Jaden Smith, Age 1

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jaden Smith
2018: Jaden Smith, Age 19

Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Coco Arquette
2008: Coco Arquette, Age 4

Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Coco Arquette
2017: Coco Arquette, Age 13

Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Bindi Irwin
2002: Bindi Irwin, Age 4

Parents: Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin

Bindi Irwin
2017: Bindi Irwin, Age 19
Ava Phillippe
2008: Ava Phillippe, Age 9

Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe
2018: Ava Phillippe, Age 18

Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Sailor Brinkley-Cook
2001: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 3

Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook

Sailor Brinkley-Cook
2018: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 19

Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook

