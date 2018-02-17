What 15 Celebrity Kids Look Like Then and Now

For most entertainment junkies, celebrity kids are at the heart of celebrity news. They represent the next generation of celebrities, especially if they have two A-list parents. This is why there’s so much hubbub around celebrity births (as seen by the Kardashian-Jenner baby circus). But after the initial peak of interest, news around a certain celebrity kid typically dies down when the public moves onto the next adorable A-list baby.
This means that we don’t usually see celebrity kids such as Suri Cruise and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt grow up, despite the massive news cycle when they were babies. Ahead, we’re taking a look at what 15 celebrity kids look like now, versus what they looked like back then. As expected, the glow-up is real, and all these adorable A-list babies grew up to become handsome young adults and teenagers. Take a look at what the kids of stars such as Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes look like now.
2000: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 1
Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Brooklyn Beckham, Age 18
Parents: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Photo:
Getty Images
2006: Kaia Gerber, Age 5
Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Kaia Gerber, Age 16
Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Photo:
Getty Images
2006: Suri Cruise, Age 1
Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Photo:
Getty Images
2007: Suri Cruise, Age 11
Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Photo:
Getty Images
2002: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 3
Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Lily Rose-Depp, Age 18
Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Photo:
Getty Images
2004: Willow Smith, Age 4
Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Willow Smith, Age 17
Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Photo:
Getty Images
2008: Sofia Richie, Age 10
Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Sofia Richie, Age 19
Parents: Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander
Photo:
Getty Images
2007: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 4
Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Age 14
Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images
2003: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Age 2
Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Age 16
Parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images
1997: Lourdes Leon, Age 1
Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Lourdes Leon, 21
Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon
Photo:
Getty Images
2003: Liv Freundlich, Age 1
Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Liv Freundlich, Age 15
Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich
Photo:
Getty Images
1999: Jaden Smith, Age 1
Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Jaden Smith, Age 19
Parents: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Photo:
Getty Images
2008: Coco Arquette, Age 4
Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Coco Arquette, Age 13
Parents: Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Photo:
Getty Images
2002: Bindi Irwin, Age 4
Parents: Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin
Photo:
Getty Images
2017: Bindi Irwin, Age 19
Photo:
Getty Images
2008: Ava Phillippe, Age 9
Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Ava Phillippe, Age 18
Parents: Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Photo:
Getty Images
2001: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 3
Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook
Photo:
Getty Images
2018: Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Age 19
Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook
Photo:
Getty Images