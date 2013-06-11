8 Celebrity Kids Who Make As Many Headlines As Their Parents

It’s easy to think that celebrity kids have it all. After all, they get to enjoy the A-list lifestyle and the bells and whistles that comes with it—without actually having to do anything! However, being the child of a star can be a double-edged sword. In addition to the perks, you also have to deal with a life of media scrutiny, paparazzi, and criticism from people who don’t even know you—without being able to defend yourself.

Just this week, celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was the victim of backlash after posting pictures on Instagram of her 2-year-old son Skyler. His long hair was criticized, and Zoe’s parenting skills were even called into question. This is just one of many examples of a star’s child getting negative press, and we’ve rounded up the most major incidents below.

Read on for more and let us know your thoughts on these kiddie controversies!

Skyler Berman’s long locks

Parents: Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

His mom may be superstar stylist Rachel Zoe, but that doesn’t mean the 2-year-old always gets positive press. In fact, just this week after Zoe posted a series of photos of Skyler on Instagram, nasty commenters have been criticizing Zoe’s parenting style—simply based on the fact that he has long hair! Some of the remarks on the photograph below include, “I guess you wanted a daughter,” and “Cut his hair. He looks like a girl.” There are also plenty of offensive homophobic slurs being thrown around.

This isn’t the first time his hair has made headlines. Back in April, OK! wrote a story about how photo agency Splash News captioned photos of Rachel and Skyler stating that he was her “daughter.” To all of this we say: Leave the kid alone, he’s adorable!

Blue Ivy Carter’s hair

Parents: Beyoncé and Jay-Z

At just a year old, Blue Ivy is already one of the most famous celebrity kids, which isn’t surprising considering her mommy and daddy are Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Even before Blue Ivy was born, there were nasty remarks all over the Internet with people stating they hoped Blue Ivy got Beyoncé’s genes and not Jay’s. They’re protective parents, so Blue rarely is photographed—but when she is, it causes a stir.

Back in April, a shot of her hit the Internet, and people immediately began to attack her hair. Aggressive and inappropriate tweets included, “I think Blue Ivy is so cute…they just need to do her hair” and “Blue Ivy looking like she just got thrown out of the club.” People questioning when Beyoncé would do a newborn’s hair? Insane!

Suri Cruise’s bratty behavior and designer clothes

Parents: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise has practically been a target since before she was born. During Katie Holmes‘ pregnancy, the actress was rarely photographed—and Suri made her grand debut alongside Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise on an issue of Vanity Fair. Since then, the 7-year-old has been a constant media fixture, and many people have branded her a spoiled brat. Suri seems to hate the paparazzi, and is regularly pouting in photographs and has frequently appeared throwing temper tantrums. Her high-fashion wardrobe has also raised eyebrows and received criticism, with several bloggers even writing posts about how they “hate” the child. We’re sure there will be plenty more Suri-related headlines as she continues to grow up—and we can only imagine what she’ll be like as a teenager.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s boyish ways

Parents: Brand Pitt and Angelina Jolie

As the daughter of Angelina and Brad, 7-year-old Shiloh has dealt with flashbulbs since birth. Unlike her sisters Zahara and Vivienne, Shiloh is clearly a tomboy and loves to wear boyish, like camouflage pants, fedoras, and vests. And so what? She’s young, adorable, and has her own taste—she should be celebrated for that, and Jolie should’t be criticized for allowing her daughter to dress less traditionally.

Kaya Gerber’s bikini debacle

Parents: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Back in 2006, legendary supermodel Crawford found herself in the middle of a PR disaster after she allowed her 5-year-old daughter Kaya to pose for Melissa Odabash‘s beachwear line in a string bikini with a tattoo on her lower back. People were furious, and Odabash removed the photographs from her site in response. Crawford’s publicist stated that the model happens to be friends with Odabash, and that this was merely a casual shoot one day when they were all on the beach—and she wasn’t modeling. Now, at 13-years-old, Kaya is getting into the modeling world, and no one’s criticizing her for it.

Beckett Lyons Mazeau’s pink nail polish

Parents: Jenna Lyons and Vincent Mazeau

A few months before J. Crew president and general style icon Jenna Lyons made headlines of her own after leaving her artist husband and shacking up with jewelry designer Courtney Crangi, she was in the news thanks to a photo that ran on J. Crew featuring Lyons painting her young son Beckett’s tonenails pink (above). The caption read, “Lucky for me I ended up with a boy whose favorite color is pink. Toenail painting is way more fun in neon.”

Not everyone agreed. “This is a dramatic example of the way that our culture is being encouraged to abandon all trappings of gender identity,” psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow wrote in a Fox News column. He also made the ridiculous argument that, “Not only is Beckett likely to change his favorite color as early as tomorrow, Jenna’s indulgence (or encouragement) could make life hard for the boy in the future.” Um, Keith, we think he just wanted to wear pink nail polish.

Willow Smith’s tongue ring

Parents: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

The 12-year-old daughter of superstar couple Will and Jada is a budding singer and actress already known for her eccentric style, but sometimes, she takes it too far. Last year, she made headlines when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a tongue ring. Her fans (and their parents) freaked out, and Willow was forced to take it down and apologize. It ended up being fake, but folks were still up in arms.

The troubled Jackson kids

Parents: Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Few famous families have received as much media scrutiny as the Jacksons. Once the most successful family in the entertainment industry, their star began to diminish as the late Michael Jackson began indulging in over-the-top cosmetic surgery and often displayed bizarre behavior. When the King of Pop passed away in 2009, his children Prince Michael I, Paris, and Prince Michael II (previously known as “Blanket”) were put in the custody of the pop icon’s mother Katherine.

The family seemed to be functioning normally until August 2012, when odd reports hit the media that Katherine was missing, there had been a scary altercation, and they were in complete disarray. The latest unfortunate headline came last week, when 15-year-old Paris allegedly tried to commit suicide following a series of strange tweets and a video of her applying makeup. Here’s hoping they can all find peace—and fast.

