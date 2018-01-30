25 Celebrities on the Regular Jobs They Had Before They Became Famous

It’s easy to imagine celebrities as these high-ranking, unattainable people who we will never meet—let alone live the same lives as. But everyone has to start from somewhere—even astronomically famous stars like Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna. And yes, before they became chart-topping pop stars and award-winning actors, these stars made ends meet at grunt-work jobs, too.

From the Grammy-winning rapper who sold sweaters at Gap, to the past president who scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, to the A-list actor who used teach P.E. at high school, we collected the most random, surprising, and ordinary first jobs celebrities held before making it big. Take a look at which Oscar nominee used to be a phone-sex worker, and more, ahead.