Get a Look Inside the Met Gala With These Celebrity Instagrams!

The Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of our favorite nights in fashion, every single year. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” exhibit.

The event—which this year counts Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian among its hosts–is widely consider as one of the biggest events on the global fashion calendar.

This year, the Met Gala’s cracking down on celebs taking selfies–and in fact any snap or video with their cell phones. However, this rule sure hasn’t stopped some stars from sharing FOMO-inducing pictures of their dresses, accessories, hair, makeup–even their snacks–and more before they actually arrive at the event.

Keep checking back as we update you throughout the evening!

