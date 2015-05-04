StyleCaster
Get a Look Inside the Met Gala With These Celebrity Instagrams!

Get a Look Inside the Met Gala With These Celebrity Instagrams!

The Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of our favorite nights in fashion, every single year. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” exhibit.

The event—which this year counts Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian among its hosts–is widely consider as one of the biggest events on the global fashion calendar.

This year, the Met Gala’s cracking down on celebs taking selfies–and in fact any snap or video with their cell phones. However, this rule sure hasn’t stopped some stars from sharing FOMO-inducing pictures of their dresses, accessories, hair, makeup–even their snacks–and more before they actually arrive at the event.

Keep scrolling to get your fix of the best insider #MetGala Instagrams–and keep checking back as we update you throughout the evening!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#KimKardashian #KanyeWest

A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Gild the lily @dolcegabbana @stefanogabbana

A post shared by Karen Elson (@misskarenelson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Final touches!!! #metdressing #metgala #marchesa

A post shared by Georgina Chapman (@georginachapmanmarchesa) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#MetGala, I'm coming for you 😉😍❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

SJP whispers. X, Sj #ChinaThroughTheLookingGlass

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

View this post on Instagram

It's not shoes. X, Sj #ChinaThroughTheLookingGlass

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

https://instagram.com/p/2Rcthbmcso/

 

https://instagram.com/p/2RYH-8ynnZ/

 

View this post on Instagram

#Metball @ralphlauren it's almost time!

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Chiara F. #MetGala 2015

A post shared by @ metgala2018_ on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Let the games begin. X, Sj #ChinaThroughTheLookingGlass

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

And so it's starts 😊 #MET2015 💃🏼

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

