Get a Look Inside the Met Gala With These Celebrity Instagrams!

The Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of our favorite nights in fashion, every single year. This year’s event is held in celebration of the opening of the Costume Institute’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” exhibit.
The event—which this year counts Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian among its hosts–is widely consider as one of the biggest events on the global fashion calendar.
This year, the Met Gala’s cracking down on celebs taking selfies–and in fact any snap or video with their cell phones. However, this rule sure hasn’t stopped some stars from sharing FOMO-inducing pictures of their dresses, accessories, hair, makeup–even their snacks–and more before they actually arrive at the event.
Keep scrolling to get your fix of the best insider #MetGala Instagrams–and keep checking back as we update you throughout the evening!
@bravoandy/Met Gala = standing date. Dress designed by me in collaboration with @hm. Headpiece by @philiptreacy. Custom @sjpcollection shoes. Jewelry by #fredleighton, @jfisherjewelry and @cindychao_artjewel. Bag by @fendi. @bravoandy in @ralphlauren. X, Sj #ChinaThroughTheLookingGlass
The crew is putting the final touches on the red carpet for tonight’s #MetGala celebrating “China: Through the Looking Glass” Fashion photograph Jamie Beck (@annstreetstudio) is taking over our account sharing red carpet looks! Who are you excited to see? #ChinaLookingGlass
Part 4 / Guess who will be wearing custom made #Givenchy Haute Couture by @riccardotisci17 to the 2015 MET Gala celebrating the opening of the CHINA : THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS exhibition in NYC tonight! @voguemagazine @metmuseum #guesswho #MetGala #HauteCouture #ChinaLookingGlass #metmuseum #AsianArt100 #Tonight